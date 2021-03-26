EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real eyes worst week in over nine months

By Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew

March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was on its longest losing run this year on Friday, hit by worries about a coronavirus pandemic that is spiraling out of control, while the Colombian peso hit a four-month low.

The real BRBY, BRL= weakened for a fifth straight day, down 1.4%, in what could be the longest losing streak since late October. The currency was set to end with a weekly loss of about 4.5%, the steepest weekly loss since last June.

Brazil registered a record 100,158 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a day after it surpassed 300,000 fatalities from the pandemic, the world's worst death toll after the United States.

"Vaccines are rolling out gradually and the government does not have the fiscal ammunition it did last year, and if it were to pursue similar policies it would be flirting even closer with a fiscal crisis scenario," Ramiro Sugranes, senior analyst for Latam research at FrontierView, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Meanwhile, a near 4% jump in crude prices after a massive traffic jam caused by the blockage by a giant container ship of the Suez Canal - a major global trade route - lifted oil exporter Mexico's currency MXN=. O/R

Colombia's peso COP= erased session gains, extending losses to a fifth straight session, its longest this year. The currency closed at session lows, down 0.6%. Shortly after, the central bank held the key interest rate at 1.75% as expected, aimed at boosting economic recovery amid inflation at record lows.

"Inflation breakevens show a very benign outlook over the longer term," said Lewis Jones, portfolio manager, emerging markets debt at William Blair Investment Management. "An expansionary monetary policy is further warranted by the government's fiscal proposals ... in the hopes of avoiding the country's sovereign credit rating being cut to sub-investment grade."

Colombia's policy decision comes after central banks in Mexico, South Africa and the Philippines this week held interest rates steady as they balanced the need for spurring economic growth with keeping a lid on inflation. That stood in contrast to the hawkish stance adopted by emerging market peers such as Turkey, Brazil and Russia.

Still, an index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS was on course for its biggest weekly decline since September as investors snapped up the greenback on hopes of a stimulus-driven U.S. economic recovery.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS were supported by rising commodity prices on Friday, but were also headed for weekly declines.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1299.63

0.87

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2230.72

-0.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113666.16

-0.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

46651.49

-0.77

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4845.75

1.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

46298.34

-1.191

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1312.81

-0.55

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7487

-1.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5878

0.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

731.9

-0.94

Colombia peso COP=

3687.14

-0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.732

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

91.8400

-0.07

(Additional reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru and Tom Arnold in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie Adler)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.