EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real eyes record low as risk aversion batters Latam

By Ambar Warrick

April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real eyed a fresh record low on Thursday, while other Latin American currencies were muted as markets mulled over increasingly dire economic readings due to the coronavirus.

The real BRL= was slightly off a new record low of 5.4687 to the dollar touched earlier in the day, as worries mounted over how Latin America's largest economy would handle the pandemic.

The Brazilian government faces the challenge providing stimulus without blowing up the country's budget deficit.

"Speculation is rampant that the central bank might even cut its key rate by 75 basis points in early May, which is putting pressure on the real," wrote Antje Praefcke, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

"The government signaled a recovery plan for the economy, but national finances remain overstretched, making the real one of the hardest hit currencies during the crisis... That is unlikely to change significantly short term."

The real has shed nearly 36% this year, making it one of the worst performing emerging market currencies.

A continued, albeit slowing jump in U.S. jobless claims, coupled with data showing business activity plummeting in the U.S. and euro zone spurred further risk aversion, pointing to further losses in emerging markets.

The readings offset optimism over stimulus measures across a number of developed and developing markets, as governments race to stymie the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Most other Latin American currencies traded in a flat-to-low range to the dollar, while the MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS closed in on lows touched during the peak of the March risk asset rout.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell as inflation in the first half of April slowed to its lowest in more than four years, potentially giving the central bank more room to trim borrowing costs.

The bank had unexpectedly cut rates earlier in the week.

The Argentine peso ARS= hit a record low, while bond prices fell after the country missed a bond interest payment due on Wednesday, ramping up fears that it could default on its sovereign debt.

Latin American equities fared better than currencies for the day, tracking some strength on Wall Street. Bourses in Brazil .BVSP, Chile .SPIPSA and Mexico .MXX added between 0.2% to 0.8%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1404 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

893.64

0.56

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1616.63

-0.25

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

80977.44

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

34343.94

0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3702.03

0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1135.08

0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4548

-0.84

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.5798

-0.46

Chile peso CLP=CL

858.2

-0.14

Colombia peso COP=

4030.86

-0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3757

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

66.3100

-0.12

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.