EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real eases, but eyes fourth week of gain

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's real eased on Friday but was on course for its fourth week of gains as signs of strong rebound from a coronavirus-induced economic slump offset worries about the country's fiscal health.

Real eases after Thursday's rally

S&P affirms BB- rating on Brazil's sovereign debt

Latam stocks set for sixth week of gains

The real BRL= weakened 0.9% to trade at 5.0849 per dollar. The currency hit a near six-month high in the previous session, inching closer to 5 per dollar after the central bank for the first time hinted its policy easing cycle could end soon.

Thursday's rally put it among the best performing EM currencies this week, with encouraging updates on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and upbeat economic data fuelling hopes of steady recovery.

Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BB- non-investment grade, or so-called "junk" rating on Brazil's sovereign debt and kept its stable outlook on Thursday, adding that its fiscal reform agenda has evolved slowly.

Brazilian Senator Marcio Bittar said that he will no longer present his report related to the country's emergency budget law this year, and that the debate would resume next year.

Meanwhile, the pesos of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= also weakened against a firming dollar as Brexit worries and uncertainty around a new U.S. fiscal stimulus added to the greenback's safe-haven appeal. FRX/

Still, the MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was on track for its fourth week of gains after it hit its highest level since March 19 earlier this week on hopes of a speedy global rebound in 2021.

Its equities counterpart .MILA00000PUS aimed for a sixth week of gain despite a 0.9% decline on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1256.97

0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2395.15

-0.93

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114353.98

-0.67

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4097.99

-0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0849

-0.86

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1255

-0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

731.8

0.36

Colombia peso COP=

3423.69

-0.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5927

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.2000

-0.07

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

