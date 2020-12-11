EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real drops but headed for fourth weekly gain

By Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real eased on Friday as a bill on emergency spending was pushed back but the currency was on course for its fourth week of gains on optimism about a vaccine-led revival from the coronavirus-induced economic slump.

A senator said he would no longer present his proposal for debate on a bill extending emergency aid for Brazil during the pandemic until next year due to its "complexity."

The real BRL= weakened 0.7% to trade at 5.0675 per dollar, easing from a near six-month high in the previous session after the central bank for the first time hinted its policy easing cycle could end soon.

Despite Friday's weakness, the real was the top performing currency this week in the Latin America region, with encouraging updates on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and upbeat economic data fuelling hopes of steady recovery.

Doses of vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines, officials said.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its BB- non-investment grade, or so-called "junk" rating on Brazil's sovereign debt and kept its stable outlook on Thursday, adding that its fiscal reform agenda has evolved slowly.

Meanwhile, the pesos of Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= also weakened against a firming dollar as uncertainty around a new U.S. fiscal stimulus added to the greenback's safe-haven appeal. FRX/

"We do not believe that the vaccine trade is done yet," said Citi's Dirk Willer in a note to clients. "Pullbacks should be seen as a buying opportunity. We remain positive on Latam FX."

Still, the MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was on track for its fourth week of gains after it hit its highest level since March earlier this week on hopes of a speedy global rebound in 2021.

Its equities counterpart .MILA00000PUS aimed for a sixth week of gain despite a 0.4% decline on Friday.

The Peruvian sol PEN= was steady a day after the central bank maintained its interest rate at a historic low of 0.25% for the eighth consecutive month.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1256.98

0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2408.91

-0.36

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114642.62

-0.42

Mexico IPC .MXX

43732.79

0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4086.15

-0.49

Argentina MerVal .MERV

53693.32

0.005

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1354.30

-1.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0573

-0.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1014

-0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

732.4

0.27

Colombia peso COP=

3435.6

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5918

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

82.2100

-0.09

