EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real drops after rally ahead of local c.bank meeting, Fed

By Susan Mathew

May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real fell more than 1% on Wednesday after marking its best day since August last session, with eyes on the local central bank as well as the U.S. Federal reserve that are both expected to hike rates.

Risk sentiment was hit on Wednesday as the European Union proposed an oil embargo among other measures in its toughest sanctions yet against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite a weak dollar and higher oil prices, most other Latin American currencies fell, except Mexico's peso MXN= which firmed 0.2%. FRX/

More bad news came from China, where Beijing shut scores of metro stations and bus routes and extended COVID-19 curbs on many public venues on Wednesday, while Shanghai remains in full-lockdown, painting a bleak picture of economics growth and demand from China.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by half of a percentage point and announce the start of reductions to its $9 trillion balance sheet in its intensifying battle against inflation. Investors will also be looking for the future pace and magnitude of hikes. FRX/

Brazil's central bank is seen increasing the key rate by 100 basis points to 12.75%. Brazil's real BRBY looked to give back a chunk of Tuesday's 2.5% jump.

The monetary authority has raised its key rate by 100 bps or 150 bps at each of its past six meetings to tame runaway inflation and the market expects another hike in June, but by 50 bps before it can end the cycle.

"We would prefer a more data-dependent approach and less forward guidance, particularly when there are large uncertainties regarding the current inflationary process in the country and the trajectory of monetary policy in the U.S. and its effects on emerging market currencies," said analysts at Credit Suisse.

But the release of Brazil's economics indicators have been a challenge because of a workers' strike at the central bank. This will not affect the release of the monetary policy decision, the bank said.

Brazil's central bank move would follow a surprise 40 bps hike in India on Wednesday which sent local bond yields rising.

In line with broader emerging market peers, Brazil stocks .BVSP fell 1% with meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods MRFG3.SA dropping 5.5% after it reported a 61% drop in net profit for the first quarter.

Miners and financials were the biggest drag, while a 1.2% rise in oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA helped cap losses on Brazil's benchmark stocks index .BVSP.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1357 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1060.68

-0.8

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2257.42

-0.88

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105623.25

-0.85

Mexico IPC .MXX

51002.24

-0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4811.95

0.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1595.77

0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0264

-1.25

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2342

0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

858.1

-0.31

Colombia peso

COP=

4041.15

-0.45

Peru sol PEN=

3.8083

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

116.0100

-0.11

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

