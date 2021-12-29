EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real drops 1% to pull Latam FX lower

By Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies dropped on Wednesday with Brazil's real weakening 1% with eyes on month-end derivative settlements, while its stock index dropped to a near one-month low.

The real BRBY, BRL= fell for the second session and was set to record its worst day in over two weeks. Brazil's benchmark stock index .BVSP dropped 0.7%, tracking concerns about rising infections of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Global risk sentiment took a hit following record numbers of confirmed daily cases of coronavirus in various parts of the world including the United States and countries in Europe.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell after it gained for five consecutive sessions, while stocks .MILA00000PUS fell for the second consecutive day. They were down 0.5% and 1% respectively.

Meanwhile, Brazil reported a primary budget surplus of 3.872 billion reais ($680 million) in November, much more than forecasts of a surplus of 1.1 billion reais.

Among other currencies in the region, higher copper prices lifted Chile's peso CLP=, up 0.6%. Chile's central bank had considered hiking the interest rate by as much as 150 basis points this month, before deciding to raise by 125 bps, minutes showed. MET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.4% for the fifth time in six session. Colombia's peso COP= and Peru's sol PEN= eased 0.6% and 0.5% respectively.

In emerging currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Turkey's lira TRY= fell for a third straight session, to around 12.66 to the dollar at 1930 GMT. It was about 19% down on the week, after surging more than 50% last week from record lows of 18 per dollar.

Worries about politically driven unconventional Turkish central bank policies have hammered the currency this year. In a Reuters poll, annual inflation was expected to exceed 30% this month, while the benchmark interest rate has been cut to 14%.

"The government’s plans to make sure TRY deposit holders get a return equal to that of foreign currency holders treats the symptom (currency devaluation) instead of the problem (inflation)," Marshall Gittler, head of investments at BDSwiss said.

"It may make the problem worse by shifting the exchange-rate risk onto the government and increasing the government’s money-printing," Gittler said.

Turkish stocks .XU100, which had scaled all-time highs this month, were about 17% below those levels on Wednesday. On the day, they were up 2.4%, while on the year they have gained 28.4%.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 1218.93 -0.67 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2088.21 -1.11 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 104233.64 -0.6 Mexico IPC .MXX 52837.35 -0.75 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4250.29 -0.45 Argentina MerVal .MERV 83780.82 1.205 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1407.06 -0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.6970 -1.03 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.5722 0.34 Chile peso CLP=CL 848.9 0.68 Colombia peso COP= 4030.43 -0.62 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9651 -0.45 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 102.6800 -0.06 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; editing by Grant McCool) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

