EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real drags Latam FX down as recession fears return

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slipped on Tuesday as fears of recession gripped global markets, while gains on the Bovespa index were limited by a slide in commodity-linked shares and cosmetics maker Natura & Co.

The real BRBYBRL= underperformed its peers, falling 0.4% and dragging the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS to its first drop in 12 days.

Weighing on markets, data showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, exacerbating fears of a recession in the world's largest economy.

In Brazil, Economic Policy Secretary Guilherme Mello said the current growth potential of the Brazilian economy is 2.5%, while highlighting that macroeconomic conditions are in place for the central bank to cut interest rates.

The country's Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 0.7% helped by financial stocks, but upside was limited by a slide in commodity-linked stocks such as Vale VALE3.SA and Petrobras PETR3.SA.

Brazil's Natura & CoNTCO3.SA reversed early gains and shed 0.9% after it agreed to sell Australian luxury brand Aesop to French cosmetics company L'Oreal OREP.PA for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

Chile's peso CLP=edged up in choppy trading against the dollar, after sharp losses in the previous session.

Investors awaited key interest rate decision by the Andean nation's central bank this week, where it isexpected to hold its policy rate at 11.25%.

"If the central bank of Chile can say that they can hold back on hiking interest rates, that may not necessarily be a very dovish thing ... it depends on how they present it," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex in Washington.

"So it may not be necessarily a very dovish pause, it may be a hawkish break."

Latin American currencies posted their best quarterly performance in a year on Friday, outperforming their emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS, boosted by hawkish central bank policies in the region and hopes of a rebound in top commodities consumer China.

Currency of oil exporter MexicoMXN= shed 0.4% as crude prices were subdued after weak economic data from the U.S. and China prompted fears of cooling oil demand and offset earlier gains from OPEC+ plans to cut more production. O/R

Stocks in Mexico .MXX added 1.1%.

Investors' optimism about a possible "nearshoring" boom in Mexico is leading them to buy local shares in real estate, transportation companies and banks, analysts said.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.4%, while Peru's sol PEN= added 0.2% against the greenback.

Peru's congress rejected a motion to begin impeachment hearings against President Dina Boluarte on charges relating to the deaths of anti-government protesters.

Meanwhile, Romania's leu RONEUR= inched higher against the euroafter its central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7% for the second consecutive month, in line with expectations.

Pakistan's central bank raised its key interest rate to a record 21% as the cash-strapped country bid to curb crippling food inflation and maintain the confidence of foreign creditors.

Its rupee PKR= hit an all-time low of 287 against the dollar earlier in the day.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1847 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.96

-0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2190.23

-0.15

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101895.13

0.38

Mexico IPC .MXX

54494.55

1.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5235.76

-1.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

251766.97

-1.15

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1181.32

-0.16

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0865

-0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1231

-0.37

Chile peso CLP=CL

808.4

0.01

Colombia peso COP=

4582.9

0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7685

-0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

210.7500

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

388

1.03

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan, Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)

