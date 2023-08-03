EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real drags Latam FX as wider rate cut spooks investors

By Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies hit a three-week low on Thursday, depressed by Brazil's real as a bigger-than-expected local interest rate amplified worries about a hit to returns from easing monetary policy in the region.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 1.3%, with the real BRL=BRBY shedding 1.7% and touching 4.887 per-dollar intraday, a three-week low.

Brazil's central bank kicked off its rate-easing cycle with a 50-basis-point cut, signaling more of the same going ahead due to an improving inflation outlook.

The country's interest rate futures also fell across the board.

"The rate cut that we saw is slightly larger than priced in by markets, but real interest rates remain firmly positive and among the highest in the world," said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury.

"FX reserves are very large (and) elevated commodity prices should be should be bullish for the real, given Brazil's dependence on commodities."

The Latam currencies index has been on the decline in recent days after hitting multi-year highs just last week as the start of rate cuts in the region and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) surprise policy tweak fanned concerns about carry trade becoming less attractive.

Commerzbank's FX analyst Esther Reichelt, however, believes a policy re-evaluation may be under way if the disinflationary process in Brazil isn't as fast as expected.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell for the fourth day and was already on track to shed over 3% this week, touching a near two-month low of 17.27 per dollar in the session.

Colombia's central bank on Wednesday lowered its 2023 inflation outlook to 9% from 9.5%, and cut its growth forecast to 0.9%. The peso COP= was down 2.4%.

Among other currencies, Chile's peso CLP=CL and Peru's sol PEN=PE also lost 0.2% and 1% respectively.

Elsewhere, the crown EURCZK= was last down 0.9% at 24.20 to the euro after the Czech Republic's central bank kept rates unchanged as expected and formally ended an exchange rate intervention regime to support the crown.

Among stocks, AmbevABEV3.SA lost 2.9% after the Brazilian brewer reported a 15.2% decline in second quarter net profit.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1929 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1015.43

-0.45

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2448.72

-1.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120720.24

-0.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

53427.79

0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6282.80

-0.78

Argentina MerVal .MERV

443420.52

-0.406

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1171.14

0.88

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8873

-1.70

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2728

-1.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

850.8

-0.22

Colombia peso COP=

4163.5

-2.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6985

-1.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

278.0500

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

568

-1.41

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)

