EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real down on wider current account gap; Mexico's peso slips on weak GDP data

By Medha Singh

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real weakened on Monday after data showed the current account deficit in Latin America's largest economy widened in October, while a report showing the Mexican economy was in a mild recession in the first half of 2019 pressured the peso.

The BRL= slipped against a firmer dollar as central bank data indicated the current account deficit widened more than expected, to $7.9 billion as the trade surplus shrank.

"The number was a little bit of a surprise," said Luiz Ribeiro, head of Latin American equities at DWS Group.

"But the current account deficit is growing not because of higher imports but because of lower exports, and one of the main reasons for that is lower exports to Argentina."

The currency, which hit a record low against the dollar last week, is down about 8% this year as the economy sluggishly recovers from a deep recession and struggles to cope with a mounting fiscal deficit.

The Mexican peso MXN= eased as revised data from the national statistics agency showed the economy entered a slight recession in the first two quarter of this year.

"Mexico is in a really delayed stage of the economic cycle, like the United States, so it's very difficult to expect an acceleration in growth," Ribeiro said.

MSCI's index of Latin American FX .MILA00000CUS fell against a firmer dollar, which was lifted by promising news on the Sino-U.S. trade front. FRX/

The Chilean peso CLP=, which advanced about 1% as the currency of the world's largest copper producer benefited from higher copper prices, bucked the trend.

In Colombia, where anti-government protests that have largely been peaceful entered their fourth day, the country's currency COP= was down 0.3% while stocks .COLCAP lost nearly 1%.

"We don't think it will affect growth the same way it has in Chile, where the GDP forecast is reduced," said Ribeiro.

Stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS shed 0.8%, with equities in Brazil down 0.1% while those in Chile fell 1.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1053.96

0.52

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2690.59

-0.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108506.10

-0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

43590.66

0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4649.70

-1.7

Argentina MerVal .MERV

33706.66

0.351

Colombia IGBC .COLCAP

1597.79

-0.99

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.2127

-0.49

Mexico peso MXN=

19.4386

-0.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

791.3

0.94

Colombia peso COP=

3432.25

-0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.386

0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.7100

0.12

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

