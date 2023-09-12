EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real dips after data; oil prices lift other Latin American stocks, currencies

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell on Tuesday as traders continued to bet on another interest rate cut in Latin America's largest economy after a smaller-than-expected rise in consumer prices, though higher oil prices lifted regional stocks and currencies more broadly.

The real BRL=, BRBY was down 0.5% against the dollar after data showed consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 0.23% on a month-over-month basis in August, falling below economists' forecast of a 0.28% rise, as food prices fell.

Brazil's central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by half a percentage point next week for a second straight time after kick-starting its easing cycle in August.

"The central bank is in theory pre-committed that they see the pace of easing that they did in August as the base reference for the next couple of meetings," said Alejandro Cuadrado, Latin America strategist and global head of FX at BBVA.

"This continuation of soft inflation readings can eventually open room for the (central) bank to accelerate those cuts."

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUSrose 0.2% as oil prices jumped to near a 10-month high. O/R

That lifted the shares of oil companies including Colombia's Ecopetrol SA ECO.CN and Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA, which rose 2.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

The Brazilian benchmark equities index .BVSP climbed 0.8%, pushing the broader Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUSup 0.5%.

Investors were awaiting key U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday for direction on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, though BBVA's Cuadrado noted that the data, barring a significant surprise, should not be a big market mover for Latin American assets.

Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, was down 0.2% on the day, paring some losses after earlier touching its lowest level since last November as prices of the metal fell. MET/L

Chile's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate to 8.75% at its next meeting after a cut of 75 basis points last week, according to a poll of analysts posted on the central bank's website.

Both the Mexican peso MXN=and the Colombian peso COP= rose about 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Key Latin American stocks and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

976.11

-0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2346.50

0.44

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117849.50

0.83

Mexico IPC .MXX

51851.74

-0.8

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5885.12

0.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

536487.78

4.36

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1075.69

1.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9540

-0.49

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2410

0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

891.9

-0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3980

0.29

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.702

-0.38

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

725

-1.10

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Johann M Cherian, Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Paul Simao)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.