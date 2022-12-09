EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real cuts losses after Haddad picked as FinMin

By Susan Mathew

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's real cut a chunk of its session losses on Friday after President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Fernando Haddad as his finance minister, while broader markets were cautious after data showed strong U.S. inflation.

The real BRBY, BRL= was last down 0.2%, after having fallen as much as 1.1% during the session.

Lula, who is set to take office in January, also announced other cabinet picks after appointing former Sao Paulo Mayor Haddad, ending days of speculation about his ministerial appointments. The choice of Haddad was in line with expectations.

Haddad can be portrayed as a pragmatic politician given his educational qualification and political experience, said Mauricio Une, head of South America macro strategy at Rabobank.

"I believe the market would now like to understand who Haddad will invite into his ministry and help him design economic policies."

The real's move on the day helped it to cut weekly losses to below 1%. It had jumped 3.6% last week.

Some other emerging market currencies fell, with South Africa's rand ZAR= and Mexico's peso MXN= down about 1% as the dollar hit session highs after the U.S. Labor Department's report showed producer prices rose more than expected last month on an annual basis.

This increased hawkish anticipation for the Federal Reserve's much anticipated meeting next month where bets are that the Fed would opt for a smaller interest rate hike following four 75 basis point hikes. FEDWATCH

Mexico's peso is on course for a drop of more than 2% on the week, in what could be its sharpest decline in nine months.

As Wall Street stock indexes fell, most Latam bourses followed suit. But Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP jumped 0.7% with materials being the biggest boost.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.38

0.95

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2151.42

-0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108013.90

0.71

Mexico IPC .MXX

50782.05

-0.58

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5163.72

-0.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

171177.89

1.837

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1228.26

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2241

-0.18

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8214

-1.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

859.7

0.62

Colombia peso COP=

4804.88

0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8426

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

169.8700

-0.22

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

