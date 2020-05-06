EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real continues to underperform; Central bank meetings watched

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led Latin American currencies lower on Wednesday after rating agency Fitch lowered the country's credit rating to negative, while markets awaited monetary policy decisions in Brazil and Chile.

Ahead of an expected 50-basis-point cut in interest rates by Brazil's central bank later in the day, Fitch overnight said the country's economy is on course to shrink 4% this year, and noted a rapidly deteriorating fiscal position due to the coronavirus, amid growing political risks.

Brazil's real BRBY was down 1.8%. The currency is among the worst performers this year among developing economies.

Several Brazilian cities were seen either implementing or planning lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The country is the worst hit by the pandemic in Latin America.

Chile's peso CLP= dipped 0.6% ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day. The bank had already slashed its benchmark rate to 0.50%, its lowest level since 2009, and is expected to stand pat today.

"We believe the policy rate has reached its terminal level. Additional easing measures, if necessary, will now come from extending liquidity provision and facilitating bank lending," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.

Other currencies in the region lost between 0.5% and 1.2% against a stronger dollar, with Mexican MXN= and Colombian pesos COP= pressured by falling oil prices. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 1.8%. O/R

"Already bleak growth prospects in the region now look considerably more dire on the back of the dual virus-oil shocks," Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"The region is set to experience the deepest contraction in its modern economic history ... and the global financial crisis of 2008 will pale in comparison to the output losses expected for 2020," he said. UBS predicts a contraction of 6% annually for the region as a whole, with a downside risk to the forecast.

The Argentine peso ARS= hit new lows as a deadline for bondholders to accept a tough $65 billion debt restructuring loomed. A numbers of economists, including Nobel laureates Joseph Stiglitz and Edmund S. Phelps, backed the government's debt restructuring proposal on Wednesday. [nL1N2CO18L]

Among stocks, Mexican .MXX and Chilean .SPIPSA bourses edged up, although trading remained choppy as markets grappled with the possibility of a renewed China-U.S. trade war.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1913 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

898.29

0.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1604.18

-1.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

79413.11

-0.07

Mexico IPC .MXX

36894.32

0.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3988.04

1.67

Argentina MerVal .MERV

34486.90

2.803

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1092.39

-0.63

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6907

-1.79

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.2730

-1.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

839.2

-0.62

Colombia peso COP=

3954.48

-0.78

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4118

-0.71

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.0900

-0.12

(Additional reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.