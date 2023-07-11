EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Colombia's peso descend as rate cut bets intensify

By Ankika Biswas

July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and Colombia's peso took a hit on Tuesday after inflation data from the Latin American countries reinforced bets of interest rate cuts, while an upcoming U.S. consumer prices reading topped traders' watch list.

The MSCI index for major Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.3%, dragged by a 0.5% decline in heavily-weighted Brazilian real BRL=BRBY.

Data showed June annual inflation in Brazil fell to its lowest level since September 2020, likely supporting expectations of a rate cut as soon as next month.

"Today's data will seal the deal on an interest rate cut at the next central bank meeting," William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics noted.

"We have pencilled in a 25-bp (basis points) reduction in the Selic rate to 13.50%... the risks are starting to tilt towards a larger 50bp move."

In its June meeting, the central bank said that an August cut was possible if the positive inflation scenario continued.

Meanwhile, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expects the Senate to pass a proposed tax reform restructuring Brazil's complex consumption taxes, which gained the lower house's approval last week, by 2023 end.

Another inflation reading on Monday showed Colombia's June consumer prices rose by lower-than-expected 0.3%, taking cumulative 12-month price growth to 12.13% from 12.36% in May. The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.7%.

In June, its central bank held interest rates steady in nearly two years, with traders awaiting signs on any impending rate cuts.

Citi analysts see inflation expectations to adjust downward, opening room for Colombia's central bank to begin the rate cutting cycle in September.

The Colombian peso is the best Latam performer so far this year, up nearly 16%, bolstered by resilient oil prices, moderating domestic political risks and favorable real rate differential to the U.S.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.7% to an over two-month low, while the Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.1%

Peru's sol PEN= lost 0.4%, with traders awaiting an interest rate decision on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported an Argentine team is traveling Tuesday to the U.S. to meet with International Monetary Fund officials.

U.S consumer prices data on Wednesday will be keenly watched amid hopes that the Fed's rate hikes are almost at an end.

The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS lost 1.2%, dragged by a 1.8% fall in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

993.59

1.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2398.80

-1.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115768.12

-1.84

Mexico IPC .MXX

53511.79

-0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5996.84

0.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1136.93

0.54

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9057

-0.49

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0605

-0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

819.7

-0.67

Colombia peso COP=

4181.9

-0.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6386

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

263.1500

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

490

1.02

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

