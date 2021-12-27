EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Chilean peso push Latam FX higher

By Susan Mathew

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gains in Chile's peso and Brazil's real helped support an index of Latin American currencies on Monday with the peso recovering after its worst weekly drop since mid-November, while Latam stocks firmed for the fifth straight session.

The gains in the peso CLP=, which led a rise across most emerging market currencies in holiday-thinned trade, came after it lost 2.4% last week mainly due to fears over the economic direction likely to be adopted by leftist Gabriel Boric after his victory in the presidential run-off election.

The currency of Latin America's largest economy, Brazil BRL=,BRBY firmed 0.7% and an index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.3%.

However, other currencies in the region fell with those of oil-exporting nations, Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= down 0.2% and 0.5% despite stronger oil prices. The Argentine peso ARS= lost 0.2%.O/R

The peso had hit a five-week high on Friday last week, primarily on stronger oil prices, but analysts painted a bleak picture for Mexican economic growth after weak third-quarter economic growth data on Friday.

"We have become more concerned about the negative inertia in some sub-sectors, especially within services, and believe downward risks to our 5.0% GDP (gross domestic product) growth estimate for the year have increased," said Citigroup strategists in a note.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.9% with Wall Street's S&P 500 .SPX set to end at record highs, but coronavirus concerns weighed, with several airlines across the globe cancelling flights on fears about the spread of the Omicron variant. MKTS/GLOB

Turkey's lira TRY= dropped after rocketing more than 50% from record lows last week when new measures were unveiled to contain its free fall.

Peru's sol PEN= inched 0.3% higher, while concerns about copper production at MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine in the country kept gains in check. Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper.

An index of EM stocks .MSCIEF rose. China shares ended steady, while most shares in emerging Europe, Middle East, Africa rose.

Chile stocks led gains among some of the major indices, up about 1% .SPIPSA

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1936 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1222.13

0.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2119.29

0.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105601.87

0.68

Mexico IPC .MXX

53206.46

0.67

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4281.89

0.95

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84853.39

0.004

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1401.41

-0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6364

0.73

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7085

-0.52

Chile peso CLP=CL

856.9

0.82

Colombia peso COP=

3996.6

-0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.97

0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

102.5400

-0.22

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Philippa Fletcher)

