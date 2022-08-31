EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Chilean peso lead losses in Latin America

By Susan Mathew

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and Chile's peso each lost more than 1% on Wednesday, leading declines across emerging market currencies as falling commodity prices amid recession worries fueled demand for the U.S. dollar.

The Chilean peso CLP= retreated further from two-month highs as copper prices fell on concerns about demand from China and pressure from a stronger dollar. Further deepening worries, copper production in Chile, the world's biggest producer of the red metal, fell 8.6% on a year-on-year basis in July, data showed. MET/LFRX/

Falling iron ore and oil prices also weighed on Latin America's resource-heavy assets, taking losses so far this week for Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= to 2.4%, in what could be its worst week since mid-July. IRONORE/O/R

Investors seemed to look past positive data from Brazil that showed gross debt fell in July to the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, while separate data for the three months through July showed the jobless rate in Latin America's largest economy hitting the lowest level in almost seven years.

The moves in most other Latin American currencies were muted.

Colombia's dollar-denominated bonds fell, with the May 2049 issue 195325DQ5= hitting more than one-month lows after Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo sought to increase the 2023 budget by 10 trillion pesos ($2.28 billion) to fund higher spending on social programs.

"Colombia credit did underperform following the news, we remain marginally constructive with a small overweight since spreads have already priced-in a great deal of negative news," Citigroup research strategists said.

Among stocks, while gains in the shares of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA lifted Brazil's main index .BVSP, most other regional bourses were trading lower, in line with Wall Street. .N

A broader gauge of emerging market stocks .MSCIEFpared some session gains, last up 0.2%, and on track to eke out meager gains for the month. It marked its worst session in 1-1/2 months on Monday, thanks to worries about a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.07

0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2154.27

-1.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110910.49

0.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

45929.28

0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5532.17

-0.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1264.51

-0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1857

-1.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1290

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

898.9

-1.00

Colombia peso COP=

4435.75

-0.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8388

-0.95

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

138.7100

-0.06

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

