EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Chilean peso firm above 1%, though investors weigh Omicron risks

By Sruthi Shankar and Shashank Nayar

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed against a weaker dollar on Wednesday with Brazil's real and Chilean peso gaining above 1%, while investors assessed economic risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of coronavirus.

With trading volumes thinning into year-end holidays, investor focus remained on the new strain of virus that has pushed Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and South Korea to reimpose movement curbs.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS firmed 0.7% with the real BRBY,BRL= gaining 1.3%, on track to record its best single day gain in two weeks.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Brazil's Congress approved the 2022 budget, sending it to be signed by President Jair Bolsonaro. It foresees 4.9 billion reais ($853 million) in electoral funding ahead of next year's presidential vote.

"The Brazilian Congress approved the 2022 Budget, decreasing uncertainties in the shorter-term but also confirming our expectation of a very inflexible budget," Citigroup analysts said in a note.

"In short, Congress increased some types of spending in spite of the already tough fiscal situation, decreasing the margin for adjustment in case of need of unscheduled expenses."

However, Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP slipped 0.3%, with mining company Vale VALE3.SA proving the biggest drag as benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China. IRONORE/

Brazil's $6.5 billion November current account deficit, its highest in seven years and data showing rising public debt also weighed.

The Mexican MXN=, Chilean CLP= and Colombian pesos COP= firmed between 0.1% and 1.3% and the Peruvian sol PEN= inched 0.4% higher, in tandem with riskier currencies globally as the dollar weakened. FRX/

Argentina's peso ARS= steadied and its stock index .MERV gained 0.4% amid a report that the country will make a $1.9 billion payment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it races to revamp a failed loan deal from 2018.

Argentina is seeking to roll over some $45 billion it still owes from the 2018 pact.

Peruvian protesters who blocked a key transport road used by Las Bambas copper mine, which produces 2% of the world's copper output, will clear the route until at least Dec. 30, an adviser to the group told Reuters.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed to a six-week high against the euro after the central bank surprised markets with a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point interest rate hike to fight soaring inflation.

Among stocks, Mexico's Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX surged 40%, up for the third straight day and is set for a near 160% jump for the week, bucking the initial impact of a restructuring plan with analysts seeing speculative buying at work.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1210.84

0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2087.88

0.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105228.24

-0.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

52249.06

0.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4122.78

-0.48

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84629.94

0.585

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1389.14

0.75

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6708

1.20

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7318

0.33

Chile peso CLP=CL

860.5

1.26

Colombia peso COP=

3996.59

0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0228

0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

102.2700

-0.03

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.