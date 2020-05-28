EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real breaks 6-session winning streak; Latam stocks fall

By Susan Mathew

May 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks slid on Thursday amid escalating U.S.-China tensions, while surging unemployment in Brazil led the country's currency to break a six-session winning streak.

Brazil's real BRBY slid 1% after gaining about 7.5% against the dollar over the last six sessions.

Data on Thursday showed Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 12.6% in the three months to April, up 5.2% from the previous three-month period, underlining the impact of the coronavirus health crisis. The figure, however, came in below a Reuters estimate of 13.3%.

Most other Latam currencies strengthened, with a firming euro pressuring the dollar. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2%, while Colombia's currency COP= stayed near three-month highs. Rising copper prices buoyed top producer Chile's peso CLP=. O/RMET/L

Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank, said "it still seems likely that if the market will once again focus on the aspect of the trade relations it will instinctively tend towards USD strength."

Keeping broader sentiment fragile, China's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved directly imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong - a move that could cause the global financial hub to lose it special status under U.S. law and elicit a strong response from Washington against Beijing.

As investors weighed this against the potential for an economic recovery as countries restarted more business, stocks fell.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP eased from 11-week highs, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA were set for the sharpest drop in two weeks. Mexican shares .MXX fell for the first time in five sessions, down 0.8%.

A Reuters poll showed this year will be the worst for many world stock markets in nearly a decade at least, although a majority of equity strategists polled say top indexes will not revisit lows struck in March following an explosive rally since then.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

926.09

-0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1792.46

-1.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

87063.96

-1

Mexico IPC .MXX

36608.24

-0.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3686.07

-2.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39903.20

-1.307

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1086.22

-0.2

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3449

-1.20

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.2490

0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

813.2

1.01

Colombia peso COP=

3730.51

0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4457

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.4400

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.