EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Bovespa slump ahead of weekend presidential run-off

By Susan Mathew and Devik Jain

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and stock index slumped on Monday amid rising tensions ahead of the presidential run-off over the weekend, while investors also looked ahead to a slew of regional central bank decisions for clues on the interest rate hikes.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEFfell 2.7% to 2-1/2 year lows and were on course for their worst session in over four months as China stocks were routed on policy worries after President Xi Jinping won a third term and appointed loyalists to the leadership team.

In Brazil, the real BRBY slid 2.8% after an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro wounded two policemen while resisting arrest ordered by the country's Supreme Court.

Markets had cheered a stronger showing for Bolsonaro in the first round earlier this month. Bolsonaro's agenda is seen as more market-friendly than Lula's.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP dropped 3.2%, leading declines among its peers. The broader Latam stock index .MILA00000PUS lost 3.5%, on pace for its worst day since late Sept.

A drop in prices of commodities such as copper and oil also weighed on the export-heavy region's assets. Currencies of Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= dipped 1.4% each, while Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.1%.

In Mexico, data showed annual inflation slowed more than expected in the first half of October to 8.53% but remained far above the central bank's target rate of 3%. Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose more-than-expected.

"Core inflation continued to power ahead... making a 75bps rate hike in early November a done deal," Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed income economist at VanEck, said in a note.

"The market sees a slower pace of tightening after the November hike (around 75bps through Q1-2023) – a reasonable expectation, given that Mexico's real policy rate is already positive, based both on headline and expected inflation (a rarity these days).

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 842.04 -2.66 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2203.59 -3.53 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 116140.02 -3.16 Mexico IPC .MXX 47884.02 1.62 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5108.41 -0.76 Argentina MerVal .MERV 139978.29 0.744 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1208.75 -1.86 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.2967 -2.79 Mexico peso MXN=D2 19.9260 -0.09 Chile peso CLP=CL 986.4 -1.47 Colombia peso COP= 4975.93 -1.40 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9873 -0.34 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 154.7200 -0.58 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 287 1.39 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Luana Maria Benedito in Brasilia; Editing by Alistair Bell) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

