EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Bovespa slide on fiscal worries

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slid on Tuesday as investors worried about leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's spending plans, and the main equities benchmark sank to a two-week low.

The real BRL=, BRBY, the top performing Latin American currency in 2022, weakened by 1.7% to 5.44 per dollar, its lowest level in nearly seven weeks against the dollar.

The currency lost about 1.5% on Monday after Lula pledged to prioritise social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption, which will deprive the Treasury of 52.9 billion reais ($9.9 billion) a year in fiscal income.

The discussion on Brazil's new fiscal framework, seen as crucial to putting public accounts on a sustainable path, should start in April, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, and criticised the country's high interest rates.

"The possibility of higher taxes is part of a series of messages from the incoming economic team on its intention to provide some fiscal stability, after the approval of a larger-than-expected spending package," economists at J.P.Morgan wrote in a client note.

Steep rate hikes by the central bank last year helped to bring down inflation in Latin America's largest economy, prompting several traders to bet on rate cuts this year as economic growth slows.

"In general, they have given off the impression of a government that is tone deaf - at least with respect to the types of tones that financial markets want to hear," FX strategists at BMO Capital Markets told clients.

"The market consensus has been that Bacen (Central Bank of Brazil) would be at the forefront of rate cuts in 2023...however, if the rhetoric and policy initiatives of the new government push USDBRL to 5.50 and beyond, inflation will reassert itself and rate cuts will be out the window."

Sao Paulo shares .BVSP fell 1.1% to its lowest since December 2022. Shares of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA slipped 2.8% after shedding 6.4% a day earlier.

Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that Petrobras would play a leading role in expanding the refining sector.

Banking shares also took a hit, while shares of healthcare company Qualicorp QUAL3.SA surged 10% after a major shareholder Rede D'Or RDOR3.SAannounced new management structure at the company.

Among other currencies, the Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= firmed even the dollar jumped against its major peers. FRX/

The Chilean peso CLP= fell 1.7% amid declines in prices of its number one export, copper. MET/L

Investor attention this week is on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes scheduled for release on Wednesday, with traders seeking clues on what rate path is likely to be taken.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.43

0.56

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2034.31

-2.95

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104854.23

-1.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

48944.49

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5137.94

-2.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

199646.18

-3.578

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1277.03

-0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4564

-1.85

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3799

0.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

862.2

-1.77

Colombia peso COP=

4890.26

-0.88

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8075

-0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

178.3600

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

350

-1.14

