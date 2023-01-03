EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real, Bovespa slide on fiscal worries

By Sruthi Shankar

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real weakened on Tuesday as investors worried about leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's spending plans, and the main equities benchmark sank to a two-week low.

The real BRL=, the top performing Latin American currency in 2022, weakened by 0.3% to 5.38 per dollar, its lowest level in over a month against the dollar.

The currency lost about 1.5% on Monday after Lula pledged to prioritise social issues and ordered a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption, which will deprive the Treasury of 52.9 billion reais ($9.9 billion) a year in fiscal income.

The discussion on Brazil's new fiscal framework, seen as crucial to putting public accounts on a sustainable path, should start in April, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, and criticised the country's high interest rates.

Steep rate hikes by the central bank last year helped to bring down inflation in Latin America's largest economy, prompting several traders to bet on rate cuts this year as economic growth slows.

"In general, they have given off the impression of a government that is tone deaf - at least with respect to the types of tones that financial markets want to hear," FX strategists at BMO Capital Markets told clients.

"The market consensus has been that Bacen (Central Bank of Brazil) would be at the forefront of rate cuts in 2023...however, if the rhetoric and policy initiatives of the new government push USDBRL to 5.50 and beyond, inflation will reassert itself and rate cuts will be out the window."

Sao Paulo shares .BVSP fell 0.2% to its lowest since December 2022. Shares of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA slipped 0.9% after shedding 6.4% a day earlier.

Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that Petrobras would play a leading role in expanding the refining sector.

Banking shares also took a hit, while shares of healthcare company Qualicorp QUAL3.SA surged 19% after a major shareholder Rede D'Or RDOR3.SAannounced new management structure at the company.

Among other currencies, the Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= firmed even the dollar jumped against its major peers. FRX/

Investor attention this week is on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes scheduled for release on Wednesday, with traders seeking clues on what rate path is likely to be taken.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

963.92

0.82

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2070.90

-1.2

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106186.77

-0.18

Mexico IPC .MXX

49111.22

0.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5205.22

-0.84

Argentina MerVal .MERV

204464.68

-1.251

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1289.97

0.48

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.3818

-0.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4281

0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

847.8

-0.11

Colombia peso COP=

4826.76

0.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7952

0.26

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

178.4500

-0.14

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

