EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real boosts Latam currencies; stocks edge up as US inflation data eyed

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led gains among Latin American currencies on Monday as investors eyed a data-packed week with key inflation figures due from the U.S., while the currencies of copper producing nations fell on the back of declining prices for the metal.

Brazil's real BRL= rose 0.3% to 4.9794 per dollar ahead of a mid-February inflation reading due later in the week, which is expected to confirm the current pace of monetary policy easing.

"Economic growth and inflation indicators should reinforce that the (Brazilian central bank's) Monetary Policy Committee should maintain its pace of cuts to the basic interest rate of 0.50 (percentage point) in the next meetings," StoneX analysts wrote in a note.

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points for the fifth consecutive time in January to 11.25%.

Inflation data from several major economies and manufacturing figures out of China are in focus this week. Most closely eyed will be Thursday's release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve uses to track its 2% inflation target.

Emerging market currencies have been rocked lately as investors continue to scale back the timeline for Fed rate cuts even while many local central banks look to ease policy.

"(EM) policymakers will have to walk a fine line between cutting rates to boost growth and maintaining interest differentials to support their currencies," analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said.

Rising oil prices and a softer U.S. dollar also helped boost currencies in the region, with Colombia's peso COP= and Mexico's peso MXN=D3 gaining about 0.2% each. O/R

Currencies of copper producing nations fell as prices of the red metal slipped, with Chile's peso CLP=losing 0.7%. MET/L

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.3%, snapping a three-day losing streak.

A gauge of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS edged up 0.2%.

Brazil's benchmark index .BVSP gained 0.2%, led by gains in energy shares. Mexican stocks lost <.MXX> 0.7%.

Argentina's main stock index .MERVlost 2.2% as tensions rose between President Javier Milei's government and oil-rich province Chubut, which threatened to cut off gas and oil supplies amid a dispute over tax disbursement.

Shares of Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA fell nearly 2%, reversing early gains after releasing long-delayed results for the first nine months of 2023 following a major accounting scandal.

Israel's shekel ILS=fell 0.5% against the dollar after the Bank of Israel kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1024.15

-0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2538.62

0.15

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129627.43

0.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

56245.13

-0.73

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6208.29

0.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1081336.86

-2.195

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1290.59

0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9794

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0795

0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

988.1

-0.70

Colombia peso COP=

3954.5

0.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7868

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

840.6000

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1060

2.36

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)

