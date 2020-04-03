EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real at record low; Latam stocks down for the week

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

April 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped to a record low on Friday while most other Latin American currencies headed for weekly losses, as fears of a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic prompted continued outflows from emerging markets.

In another sign of economic stress from the global spread of the virus, data showed service sector activity in Latin America's largest economy slipped to record lows in March.

That data followed an earlier reading showing a plunge in manufacturing activity, as more producers wind down operations in the face of subdued demand.

Brazil's real BRL=fell more than 1% to a record low of 5.3229 to the dollar, while Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 2%, taking MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS down more than 1% to a four-year low. The index shed more than 3.5% over the week.

Colombia's currency COP=, meanwhile, firmed as oil prices jumped amid hopes for more production curbs. However, analysts said further curbs would do little to support prices against the backdrop of weaker demand.O/R

"We doubt that the rally in oil prices of the past couple of days will last, even if Russia and Saudi Arabia agree a deal to cut output - we only expect lower supply to put a floor under prices." Capital Economics said in a note.

Following a sharp jump in U.S. jobless claims over the last two weeks, the U.S. government on Friday reported that job losses in March were significantly higher than anticipated. The data all but confirmed a recession.

Investors scurried to the safety of the greenback as analysts predicted April's jobs number would be much larger due to wide-spread shutdowns in the United States to battle the coronavirus outbreak. FRX/

"It's important to see the numbers going forward and to see how the aid packages play out. In the bigger picture, this data doesn't mean that much until we get a better picture of how the whole situation plays out," said Justin Lederer, treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

The data painted a bleaker picture for economies in Latin America, such as Mexico, that are highly dependant on trade with the United States.

MSCI's Latam stocks index .MILA00000PUS fell for its sixth week out of the last seven, dropping nearly 4% for the day.

A 4% slump in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP was led by a 12% drop in shares of steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA after the company announced a production cut amid a sharp decline in demand due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA jumped 3%, led by a 14% surge in utility Enel Americas ENELAM.SN after Italian majority shareholder Enel ENEI.MI said it would raise its stake in the company to 65%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

830.12

-1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1468.92

-4.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

69169.47

-4.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

32955.78

-1.89

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3674.85

3.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

26260.75

0.99

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1114.98

0.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3179

-1.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.7480

-2.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

864.7

-0.68

Colombia peso COP=

4027

-0.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4578

-0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

64.9075

-0.29

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Paul Simao)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.