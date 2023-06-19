EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real at over one-year highs in light trading

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rallied in light trading on Monday, extending gains for its fifth straight session, while a firm dollar as well as concerns around China's economic growth weighed on currencies of other commodity-heavy Latin American countries.

The real BRL, BRBY gained 1.1% by 1810 GMT and was at its highest since early June last year.

The currency, as well as equities in Brazil .BVSP, have benefited in recent weeks from easing anxiety over the government's fiscal plans and with the country's agricultural sector driving strong economic growth.

"As long as the domestic backdrop remains supportive and interest in carry trades remains elevated, we think the real can continue to yield positive total returns in coming months," said strategists at Goldman Sachs in a note.

Analysts, however, have projected challenges to economic activity later in the year, while falling inflation has added to bets of rate cuts from Brazil's central bank.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday again called on the monetary authority to cut rates from their current six-year high of 13.75%. Private economists in Brazil now expect rate cuts to begin as early as August, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.

"With regard to political risks, Lula is still struggling to stabilize his administration and build better relations with a largely right-of-centre Congress, but recent positive economic news and the launch of Banco Central’s rate cutting cycle, likely in August, will help boost support for his government," said Lawrence Brainard, chief EM economist and Jon Harrison, managing director, EM macro strategy at TS Lombard in a note.

Trading in Latam markets was light on Monday, with markets in the U.S. closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Chilean peso CLP= inched 0.1% down ahead of a local interest rate decision where the central bank is widely expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25%.

The No.1 copper producer's currency was also hurt by a slide in copper prices on worries about demand from top importer China. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= was subdued against the dollar, as weak oil prices stemming from concerns about China's economy weighed on the currency of the oil producer.

Markets now await further policy stimulus measures to speed up China's weak economic recovery.

The dollar =USD edged higher, after steep declines in the previous week dominated by major central bank policy decisions.

Mexico's economy likely grew 2.5% in May compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed.

Colombian and Argentinian markets were closed for a holiday.

Elsewhere, Zambia's government creditors expect to be in a position to make a debt restructuring proposal to the country by the time of a financial summit in Paris this week, a Paris Club source said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1023.33

-0.65

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2506.95

1.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119648.45

0.75

Mexico IPC .MXX

54991.74

0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5749.08

0.16

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7697

1.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0718

-0.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.3

-0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6216

-0.49

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.