EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa leads Latam stocks lower; dollar weighs on currencies

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dragged Latin American shares lower on Wednesday after Vale, one of the world's largest miners, slashed its iron ore production forecast for 2022, while a rebound in the dollar weighed on the region's currencies.

Heavyweight Bovespa .BVSP shares fell 0.3%, dragged lower by Vale SA's VALE3.SA 2.5% slump after the miner cut its iron ore output forecast due to the sale of its Center-West system assets, supply chain restrictions in its Northern system and lower market prices.

The greenback =USD rose 0.4% to 107.07. It hit 109.29 last week, a level not seen since September 2002. The strength in the dollar on rising U.S. interest rates, global growth fears and a retreat in commodity prices has sparked a rout in Latam currencies, which are down 2.5% on the month.

"A stronger dollar is causing real problems in many cases throughout the world because so many commodities are denominated in dollars and some of these smaller countries borrow in foreign currency, which is making life much more difficult," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Dollar strength combined with weakness in a country's currency translates into higher import bills, which accelerates inflation. While emerging markets started their monetary policy tightening cycles well before developed peers, inflation has consistently exceeded expectations in those countries.

Argentina's closely watched black market peso ARSB= fell to a fresh record low at 315 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid growing doubts over the near-term prospects of the crisis-prone South American country's economy.

The formal peso ARS=RASL, heavily restricted by capital controls, was last down 0.18% at 129.38. Last week, Argentina's central bank modified its interest rate strategy amid soaring inflation that is running above 60%.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.28% after rising as much as 1.4% earlier on Wednesday. An intervention by the South American nation's central bank last week boosted the languishing currency, which is up nearly 13% since hitting a record low of 1,060.55 on July 14.

"We think the year's high is already in for USDCLP - however, we do expect USDCLP to make another move back up toward 1,000," BMO Capital Markets analysts Greg Anderson and Stephen Gallo said.

"However, for USDCLP, we don't expect much relief ... in recognition of a political situation that will continue to require a larger risk premium than in the past and a balance of payments position that will continue to be challenged by Chile's undiversified export basket."

Mexico's peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.1% and 0.7%, respectively, tracking the price of crude oil, their top export. O/R

Colombia's congress begins its new session on Wednesday, with a slate of ambitious tax-and-spend measures and other legislation on the horizon under President-elect Gustavo Petro, who has vowed to combat poverty and inequality.

Meanwhile, the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America said it has approved $1.65 billion in financing for Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 985.85 0.6 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 1968.52 -1.39 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 97910.80 -0.34 Mexico IPC .MXX 47151.91 -0.23 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5148.22 -0.23 Argentina MerVal .MERV 106998.48 -0.174 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1303.01 1.66 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.4537 -0.67 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.5426 -0.13 Chile peso CLP=CL 925.9 -0.02 Colombia peso COP= 4344.25 -0.71 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.8793 -0.46 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 129.3800 -0.18 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 312 -3.53 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao) ((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

