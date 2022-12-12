EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa, FX lead Latam lower

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies sold off on Monday, with Brazil's main stock index down 2.5% as investors braced for a slew of central bank meetings this week that could set the tone for the year ahead.

Weighing on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP were banks, state oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA and miner Vale VALE3.SA with analysts citing reports of leadership changes at Petrobras and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) as sowing uncertainty. President-elect Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist, takes office on Jan. 1 after winning a runoff vote in October.

Petrobras shares slumped 4.3%, while the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY tumbled 1.6% against the dollar.

"If it's a leftist leader or left of center leader that is trying to change something that is not only a combination of public works but private works that sends a fearful message to markets that things are going to be dramatically changing on the pro-business side," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

Uncertainty looms as markets keenly wait to see if the Fed will indeed opt for smaller hikes after four straight 75 basis point hikes, while the ECB and the Bank of England are both expected to strike a hawkish stance.

Central bank decisions from Mexico and Colombia are awaited this week. Declines in Mexico's peso were capped by data showing Mexican industrial output rose 0.4% in October from September.

Colombia's peso dropped 1%. Its central bank is set to raise interest rates at its final meeting of the year and will be under pressure for another hike starting in 2023 as inflation expectations keep rising and economic growth remains at potential, a Reuters poll showed.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.2%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS slid 3%.

Peru's sol PEN= outperformed, jumping 0.6% after Peru's new President Dina Boluarte on Saturday named a Cabinet with Deputy Finance Minister Alex Contreras appointed as finance minister.

Strategists at Citigroup said the appointment of Contreras "is technocratic, and thus should reduce perceived risks of strong changes in macro management." With Contreras as finance minister and Julio Velarde heading the central bank, "both fiscal and monetary policy remains under market friendly leadership, despite the political noise," they said.

On Monday Boluarte said she would submit a bill to Congress to bring general elections forward two years to April 2024, amid protests in the Andean nation following the ouster of former leader Pedro Castillo.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1831 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

962.70

-1.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2081.68

-2.98

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104791.36

-2.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

50466.25

-1.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5238.60

0.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

165998.84

-3.026

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1228.02

-0.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3267

-1.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8701

-0.54

Chile peso CLP=CL

865.1

-0.49

Colombia peso COP=

4845.18

-0.81

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8277

0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

171.3700

-0.86

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

308

2.60

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

