EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks slammed by fears of govt interference, FX down

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index tanked on Monday as oil major Petrobras plummeted 21% following the ouster of its investor-backed chief executive, while Latin American stocks and currencies fell as higher inflation expectations hurt sentiment.

After weeks of sparring between CEO Roberto Castello Branco and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on fuel prices, former Defense Minister and retired army general Joaquim Silva e Luna, who has no oil and gas experience, was appointed to take over.

Branco's ouster could force a broader shakeup at Petrobras, which has steered toward more market-friendly and less politically driven policies in recent years.

Petrobras shares PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA were on course to post their sharpest one-day decline since March last year, as was the Bovespa .BVSP, which sank nearly 4%.

"The reversal of these types of practices by Bolsonaro early in his administration was a key credit positive for Brazil's quasi-sovereigns," said Citigroup strategists.

"A reversal of this policy is a clear credit negative."

Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA, caught up in a spat with Bolsonaro over branch closings, slumped 11%, while power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA skidded nearly 3% amid signs of the president's interference in the power sector.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell as much as 2.8%, hitting lows not seen since November last year, while the cost to insure exposure to Brazil's sovereign debt jumped 22 basis points from Friday's close.

"Local assets will underperform across the board in the very short-term," Citigroup warned, adding that a break in the key 5.50 level of dollar-real pair could see further continuation of weakness in the real.

Investors also have their eyes on a discussion regarding an extension of Brazil's emergency aid bill this week, with eyes on cost cuts elsewhere to keep spending within the limit.

Worries about stretched fiscal spending have caused the real tolag its emerging market peers widely in 2020. This year, the currency is down about 6% so far.

Other currencies in Latin America .MILA00000CUS also dropped, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields and inflation expectations. US/FRX/

Higher U.S. yields pressure risk-driven assets by offering relatively stronger and safer returns.

In its sixth straight day in the red, Mexico's peso MXN= hit its lowest since early November as a deep freeze in Texas continued to raise concerns about a hit to factory activity in the country.

A corresponding surge in oil prices failed to support the peso, while Colombia's peso COP= also dropped.O/R

Surging copper prices saw Chile's peso CLP=as the only gainer for the day. MET/L

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1402.48

-1.93

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2311.50

-3.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114019.83

-3.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

45035.62

0.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4569.36

-1.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49446.07

-3.033

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1348.63

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4412

-1.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6505

-1.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

706.1

0.27

Colombia peso COP=

3591

-0.60

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6518

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

89.4300

-0.30

