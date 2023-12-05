EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks inch up after GDP data; steady dollar pressures Latam FX

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Bovespa rose among Latin American stock indexes on Tuesday after data showed the region's largest economy surprisingly avoided a contraction, while a steady dollar pressured regional currencies.

The Bovespa index .BVSP crawled 0.1% higher in choppy trading and the real BRL= slipped 0.3% after data showed the local economy avoided contraction in the third quarter, extending a run of better-than-expected growth, even as it slowed sharply due to falling investment and the fading impact of a robust harvest to start the year.

The economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in the three months through September, while economists forecast a 0.2% drop.

"Our forecast still implies a continued deterioration to momentum with two consecutive quarterly contractions as a baseline, although the probability of a near term shallow recession has decreased considerably, said Felipe Camargo, senior emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics.

"Tight policy stance will keep the economy from trend growth pace."

Among individual movers, Vale VALE3.SA slid 0.9% after the Brazilian mining giant said it expects to produce between 310 million and 320 million metric tons of iron ore in 2024, maintaining the output target for a second year in a row.

More broadly, MSCI's basket of south American currencies .MILA00000CUS dipped 0.5% against the dollar by 1450 GMT.

Investors await inflation data out of the region's economies later in the week that could determine the outlook for monetary policy by their domestic central banks.

Markets are also preparing for a flurry of U.S. employment data that could determine the outlook for the U.S. economy and the greenback. USD/

Copper producer Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.7% as prices of the red metal dulled after Moody's cut its outlook on China's credit ratings to negative from stable. MET/L

Currencies of oil producers Colombia's peso COP= and Mexico's peso MXN= dipped 0.1% each with crude prices slipping as investors were skeptical over OPEC+ supply cuts announced recently. O/R

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS shed 0.8%, with Mexico's benchmark index .MXX off 0.5%.

Chile's benchmark equities index .SPIPSA added 0.3%. State-run copper miner Codelco saw production fall 5.7% year-on-year in October, the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said.

Peru's Lima index .SPBLPGPT slipped 0.1%, while Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP was off 0.2%.

Elsewhere, India's rupee INR=IN inched up 0.1%. S&P Global Ratings said India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for at least the next three years, setting it on course to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.16

-0.93

2.52

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2452.31

-0.38

17.43

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126622.76

-0.14

15.39

Mexico IPC .MXX

53687.32

-0.68

10.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5841.54

0.31

11.1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

850840.77

0.645

321.03

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1153.18

-0.27

-10.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9436

0.09

-32.98

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4250

0.16

13.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

874.5

-0.88

-29.71

Colombia peso COP=

4025.86

-0.21

-25.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7546

-0.15

-13.79

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

363.0000

-0.11

-94.88

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

890

4.49

-97.84

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

