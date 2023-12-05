EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks inch up after GDP data; steady dollar pressures Latam FX

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Bovespa rose among Latin American stock indexes on Tuesday after data showed the region's largest economy surprisingly avoided a contraction, while a steady dollar limited gains for regional currencies.

The Bovespa index .BVSProse 0.3% in choppy trading and the real BRL=gained 0.4% against the dollar.

Data showed Brazil's economy avoided contraction in the third quarter, growing by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in the three months through September instead of shrinking 0.2% as economists had expected.

"Our forecast still implies a continued deterioration to momentum with two consecutive quarterly contractions as a baseline, although the probability of a near-term shallow recession has decreased considerably, said Felipe Camargo, senior emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics.

"Tight policy stance will keep the economy from trend growth pace."

Among individual movers, Vale VALE3.SAdipped 0.8% after the Brazilian mining giant maintained iron ore output targets for a second year in a row.

More broadly, MSCI's basket of South American currencies .MILA00000CUS was about flat against a stronger dollar =USD.

Investors await inflation data on the region's economies later in the week that could determine the monetary policy outlook of their domestic central banks, as well as a flurry of U.S. employment data for clues on the future of interest rates. USD/

Copper producer Chile's peso CLP= slipped 1.2% with prices of the red metal after Moody's cut its outlook on top consumer China's credit ratings to negative from stable. MET/L

The pesos of Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN=reversed earlier losses to each rise about 0.4%.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUSgained 0.3%, with Chilean stocks .SPIPSA adding 1.4%.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXXslipped 0.1%, Peru's Lima index .SPBLPGPTwas down 0.3%, while Colombia's Colcap .COLCAPdropped 0.4%.

Argentina's benchmark stock index .MERV rose 4%, while the peso ARS=RASL traded at 363 to the dollar on official markets. Libertarian Javier Milei assumes the presidency on Sunday, and some advisors have signaled the currency could drop 44% to around 650 pesos per dollar.

BlackRockBLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, said in its 2024 investment outlook it has a broad preference for emerging market assets over those in developed markets, adding it was bullish on India and Mexico.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.61

-0.88

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2468.62

0.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127139.58

0.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

53997.07

-0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5905.31

1.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

884431.49

4.619

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1152.21

-0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9241

0.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3698

0.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

877.3

-1.20

Colombia peso COP=

4000.35

0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7476

0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

363.0000

-0.11

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

890

4.49

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Richard Chang)

