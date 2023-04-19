EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real weakens after industrial output falls in February

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses among Latin American peers on Wednesday after industrial production in the region's largest economy fell for the third consecutive month, while bets on U.S. rate hikes lifted the dollar and pressured other Latin American currencies.

The MSCI's index for resource-rich Latin America's currencies .MILA00000CUS weakened 1.0% by 1410 GMT, as the dollar index =USD rose and commodity prices slipped on rising scepticism about U.S. rate cuts later this year.

The real BRL= shed 1.3%, extending losses for its third straight session, after data showed industrial production fell in February, with the sector still below pre-pandemic levels.

"Tight financial conditions and slowing domestic demand are fully offsetting the positive news coming from gradually falling raw material costs, and improving supply conditions," said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"The near-term outlook remains challenging."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday there was scope to cut interest rates after the government formally sent to Congress a proposed fiscal framework to control the trajectory of the public debt.

The Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS shed 1.9%, with Brazil's stocks .BVSP down 1.8% and leading regional losses.

Vale SA VALE3.SA fell 4.0% on reporting a 17.4% fall in the first quarter's iron ore output compared with the previous quarter. Weak iron ore futures after another price warning from China's state planner also weighed on the miner.

Colombia's peso COP= shed 1.3% against the greenback as crude prices tumbled on concern potential U.S. interest rate hikes would slow growth and cut oil consumption.

The currency of the world's top copper producer Chile CLP= eased 0.5% against the dollar, tracking soft copper prices on worries about the impact of higher interest rates on demand.

No.2 copper producer Peru's sol PEN= inched 0.1% up and the Mexican peso was flat.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Hungarian forintEURHUF= dropped 1.8% against the euro after central bank deputy governor Barnabas Virag said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) could decide to narrow its interest rate corridor next week.

India is poised to overtake China as the world's most populous nation, with almost 3 million more people than its neighbour by the middle of this year, United Nations data showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

990.10

-1.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2243.92

-1.94

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104299.76

-1.76

Mexico IPC .MXX

54310.24

-0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5439.63

-0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1253.08

-0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0484

-1.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0574

-0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.4

-0.61

Colombia peso COP=

4550.23

-1.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7791

-0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

217.4000

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

417

0.24

