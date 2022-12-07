EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real up on fiscal relief; Peru's sol falls amid political turmoil

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Wednesday on relief over lower-than expected fiscal spending and ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision, while the Peruvian sol fell as the Andean country's Congress voted to oust President Pedro Castillo.

Peru's Congress voted to remove Castillo in an impeachment trial, hours after he said he would dissolve the legislature by decree and threw the country into a full-on constitutional crisis.

The sol PEN=PE fell over 2% against the dollar at its session low before recovering slightly to trade down 1.4%.

"We saw a big sell off when Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and there was some uncertainty around what that actually meant for not only Congress, but the impeachment vote," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

"But we're seeing sol recover ground... a lot of the stress that we saw early on has been absorbed."

Brazil's real BRL=BRBY rose 0.6% after the Commission of Constitution and Justice approved unfunded extra public spending of 145 billion reais ($27.77 billion), less than the 175 billion reais proposed, with the waiver cut to two years from four.

Investors are also awaiting the central bank's policy decision later in the day, where they expect the rate to be left unchanged at 13.75%.

"We suspect that monetary conditions in Brazil and Mexico will be loosened more quickly than most are anticipating. But inflation and weak external positions mean that rates will remain higher for longer in Colombia and Chile," said emerging market economists at Capital Economics.

Overnight, Chile's central bank left its key interest rate at 11.25% and said the country had reached its peak in the hiking cycle. Latest inflation data, however, showed a more-than-expected rise in prices.

Chile's peso CLP= gained 1.7%. The central bank said the economy is set to contract between 1.75% and 0.75% in 2023 amid looming recession.

"Latin America will suffer more prolonged damage from the pandemic than other parts of the world," Capital Economics warned, saying the effects of the pandemic are likely to push Latam on to a "permanently" lower path of growth.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.5% after a finance ministry official said Mexico's economy would grow 2% in 2023.

In Argentina, the peso ARS= slipped. An Argentine court on late Tuesday sentenced Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years in jail and disqualified her from holding public office in a high-profile corruption case.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

960.50

-1.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2182.19

-0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109187.47

-0.91

Mexico IPC .MXX

50851.15

-0.33

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5203.52

-0.68

Argentina MerVal .MERV

170819.27

1.624

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1235.00

-0.13

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2032

1.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6583

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

865

1.51

Colombia peso COP=

4820.21

0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8625

-1.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

169.8700

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

312

0.96

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Diane Craft)

