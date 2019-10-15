EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real touches 2-week low as trade doubts remain

By Sruthi Shankar

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real touched a near two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday and most Latin American currencies weakened as doubts prevailed over a partial U.S.-China trade agreement, while the IMF lowered its economic growth outlook for Latin America.

The real BRL= fell 0.9% in its third straight session of declines, leading losses among the regional currencies, while the Colombian COP= and the Chilean pesos CLP= dropped 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

Investors were unsettled about the recent trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing officials as China indicated that further talks were needed and a top U.S. official said additional tariffs will be imposed in December if a deal has not been reached by then.

"Sentiment continues to deteriorate amid trade war concerns," strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note.

"In the long run, investors are positive on Brazil. Still, catalysts look priced in, as most expect further Selic cuts and tax reform approval in 2020."

A recent string of weak data out of Brazil had raised concerns about its economic recovery and added to bets that the central bank will bring down interest rates further.

Adding to woes, the International Monetary Fund lowered its economic growth estimates for Latin America, citing U.S.-China trade war and other local factors.

Mexico's peso MXN= traded slightly higher, on track for its fifth session of gains.

Mexico's federal government is trying to counter an economic slowdown with targeted infrastructure spending, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said, adding that a tax reform could be expected in the second half of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's term.

Analysts at Citigroup say the Mexican and Chilean pesos have benefited from hedge fund buying over the last few weeks. They added that a study of leveraged flows shows the Mexican currency is the most attractive Latam currency.

Stocks in the region were steady.

In Brazil, a 1% rise in shares of state-owned oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA was countered by a 5.2% loss in power firm Equatorial Energia SA EQTL3.SA after a regulator denied requests to raise tariffs in certain states.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2004 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1019.07

0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2691.64

-0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104510.68

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

43262.23

-0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5157.50

0.51

Argentina MerVal .MERV

31344.75

-1.426

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12904.25

-0.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1653

-0.94

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.2520

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

715.05

-0.40

Colombia peso COP=

3450

-0.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.366

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

58.2700

-0.38

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

