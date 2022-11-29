EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks lead gains among Latin American peers

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's resource-heavy main stock index jumped on Tuesday, supported by gains in commodity-linked stocks, while a subdued dollar boosted Latin American currencies.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added 2.6%, with Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP leading gains among regional peers, helped by a jump in materials and energy stocks tracking strong commodity prices.

Metal and oil prices rallied on hopes that protests against COVID-19 curbs in China would lead to a faster easing of the policies that have stifled economic growth and sparked concerns about demand in top consumer China. MET/LO/R

The Bovespa has risen 5.9% so far this year, outperforming the 24.5% fall in the broader emerging market .MSCIEF.

Brazil stocks will rally by double-digits through end-2023, despite uncertainty about new government policies as President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva seeks to balance social priorities and budget constraints, a Reuters poll predicted.

"The case for Brazil outperformance is still intact, but that near-term volatility should be expected," wrote Lawrence Brainard, chief emerging markets economist at TS Lombard in a note, adding that markets have misread Lula's policy priorities and strategy.

"While the extent to which Lula will be successful in pushing through major economic reform is not yet clear, there is widespread support from business and the broader public for addressing the festering fiscal mess."

Data showed Brazil's formal net jobs creation in October came in well below expectations, in the second weakest month of the year.

The Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS gained 1.2% on Tuesday and has risen 13.7% so far this year, outperforming the broader emerging market.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY added 1.3% against a muted dollar, leading gains among Latin American currencies.

Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.8% against the dollar, with stronger crude prices boosting the oil producer's currency. Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.5%.

The United States on Monday threatened legal action against Mexico's plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn in 2024, saying it would cause huge economic losses and significantly affect bilateral trade.

Currencies of the world's biggest copper producers, Chile CLP= and Peru PEN=, gained 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Chile's unemployment rate hit 8.0% in the August-October period, government statistics agency INE said, stable from the quarter through September.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, data showed South Africa's official unemployment rate fell slightly to 32.9% in the third quarter of 2022 from 33.9% in the second quarter, but stubbornly high youth unemployment remains a worry.

Adding to concerns, South Africa's unreliable power supply and its high level of government debt are two of the main risks to its financial stability, said the country's central bank.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

953.16

2.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2198.28

2.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111092.52

2.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

51118.53

0.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5210.93

0.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

165079.42

0.488

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1246.14

0.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2948

1.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.1610

0.70

Chile peso CLP=CL

906.9

0.62

Colombia peso COP=

4806.82

0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8281

0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

166.9500

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

313

1.60

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

