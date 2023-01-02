EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks kick off 2023 on a lower note

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell in the first trading session of the year after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president, while stocks in Latin America's largest economy fell with state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA leading losses.

The real BRL= fell 1.1% against the dollar in thin trading on Monday, a federal holiday in the United States.

At his swearing in, Lula delivered a searing indictment of far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for the United States on Friday after refusing to concede defeat. Lula also vowed a drastic change of course to rescue a nation plagued by hunger, poverty and racism.

His speech highlighted his vision of a growth-inducing state and also criticized the spending ceiling and labor reform, said Guide Investimentos in a note to clients.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said Lula's government will the "absurd" 220 billion-real ($41.19 billion) primary deficit forecast in this year's budget, indicating it will work to make it smaller.

The real was the best-performing currency in the region in 2022 but gains were limited as concerns about fiscal spending under the new government offset surging commodity prices.

"We still believe the Fed will remain hawkish, the USD holds its safe haven status while transition to a new government will feed defensive positions," said analysts at Rabobank in a recent note.

Sao Paulo's stocks .BVSP dropped 3.1%, with financials and energy stocks weighing on the index.

Brazil's state-run oil company, Petrobras, slid 5.7% after Lula signed a decree on Sunday extending for 60 days an exemption for fuels from federal taxes, a measure passed by his predecessor aimed at lowering their cost.

Petrobras' incoming chief executive said on Friday he planned to tweak the country's fuel price policy, but said investors need not worry.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.1% against a firm dollar.

Peru's sol PEN= was subdued after data showed the country's inflation rate rose 0.79% in December and reached 8.46% for 2022, the highest annual measurement in the past 26 years.

Chilean markets were closed on Monday.

Elsewhere in the emerging markets, South Africa's rand ZAR= edged up 0.2%.

In central and eastern Europe, Hungary's forint HUFEUR= eased slightly, while its peers edged higher as investors assessed 2023 prospects after a tumultuous 2022 when inflation soared to double digits, and central banks ramped up interest rates. CEE/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1522 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

954.64

-0.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2074.96

-2.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106252.84

-3.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

48734.04

0.56

Argentina MerVal .MERV

204650.31

1.269

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1281.49

-0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3510

-1.34

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5000

-0.13

Colombia peso COP=

4847

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.805

-0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

178.0500

-0.51

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

338

2.37

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier Editing by Matthew Lewis)

