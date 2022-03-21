EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real spurs Latam FX higher

By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 21 (Reuters) - Latin America's currencies climbed on Monday, led by Brazil's real, as the region benefits from surging commodity and oil prices as a result of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1.1%, eyeing its third straight day of gains and heading towards its highest level since February 2020, while the broader EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.1%.

The Latam index has added more than 9% this year, with Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY leading gains of 12.6% so far, luring investor attention despite several other risky assets losing ground during the conflict.

"As Brazil is little exposed to Russian supply (with the exception of fertilizers) or demand, the Russian-Ukraine conflict should weigh down on Brazilian activity only indirectly," said Rabobank strategists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos in a note.

"We expect (Brazil's) GDP to post a stronger pace in early 2022."

On Monday, the real jumped nearly 1.5% against the dollar, while the Chilean CLP= peso firmed 1.2%.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, ticked up 0.1%. The U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy on Monday than previously anticipated.

In domestic politics, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a comfortable lead in the run-up to Brazil's election in October while voters blame incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro for surging fuel prices, a poll showed.

In Argentina, the International Monetary Fund board will meet at the end of next week to decide on final approval for a $45 billion debt deal, the lender said on Saturday.

Argentina's peso ARS=RASL fell 0.3% against the dollar. The South American exporter of soy oil and meal, its main source of foreign currency income, raised the export tax rate on the two products on Saturday to combat inflation.

"Latin America is still a very commodity dependent region, directly impacted from trade limitations coming out of Russia and the global price boom," said Rebecca Ray, a senior researcher at Global Development Policy Center.

"They're essentially just trying to sail on these choppy seas as straight as they can."

South Africa, too, is set to see some gains from the crisis, as elevated commodity prices improve the balance of trade and bolster the economy, according to TS Lombard.

The country's currency ZAR= was up 0.4% against the dollar.

Elsewhere, Egypt's central bank let the pound EGP= drop 13.7% and was last trading at about 18 a dollar. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion.

Russia's rouble RUB= traded near 104 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading. RU/RUB

Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1114.14

-0.79

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2540.61

1.7

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116170.93

0.75

Mexico IPC .MXX

55467.06

2.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4994.67

2.89

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90180.02

1.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9494

1.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3625

-0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

794.5

0.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.78

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

109.9600

-0.24

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

199

1.76

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar, Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Alison Williams)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

