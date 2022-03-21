EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real spurs Latam FX higher

By Anisha Sircar

March 21 (Reuters) - Commodity-rich Latin America's currencies climbed on Monday, led by Brazil's real, as investors assessed the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, which also sparked an almost 14% slide in the Egyptian pound.

Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues and he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS added 0.6%, eyeing its third straight day of gains, while the broader EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.1%.

The Latam index on Friday hit its highest level since March 2020, with the region benefitting from surging commodity and oil prices as a result of sanctions on Russia.

In fact, it has added more than 9% this year, with the real BRL=, BRBY leading gains of 12% so far, luring investor attention despite several other risky assets losing ground amid the Ukraine war.

"As Brazil is little exposed to Russian supply (with the exception of fertilizers) or demand, the Russian-Ukraine conflict should weigh down on Brazilian activity only indirectly," said Rabobank strategists Mauricio Une and Gabriel Santos in a note.

"We expect (Brazil's) GDP to post a stronger pace in early 2022."

On Monday, the real jumped nearly 2% against the dollar, and was headed for its highest level since June 2021.

In domestic politics, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a comfortable lead in the run-up to Brazil's October election while voters blame incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for surging fuel prices, a poll showed.

The Mexican MXN= and Chilean CLP= pesos firmed 0.4% and 1% respectively.

South Africa, too, is set to win from the crisis, as elevated commodity prices improve the balance of trade and bolster the economy, according to TS Lombard.

The country's currency ZAR= was up 0.6% against a steady dollar. Investors awaited remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the session for clues on monetary policy. FRX/

In Argentina, the International Monetary Fund board will meet at the end of next week to decide on final approval for a $45 billion debt deal, the lender said on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Egypt's central bank let the pound EGP= drop 14% and was last trading at about 18 a dollar. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion.

Russia's rouble RUB= traded at 104 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading. RU/RUB

Colombian markets were closed for a local holiday.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

