EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real snaps three-day rally; eyes weekly gains

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real bucked a three-day winning streak on Friday after data showed the first decline in retail sales in seven months, although the currency is set to outperform its Latin American peers for the week on improving risk sentiment.

The real BRBY, BRL= fell 1% against the dollar as official figures showed Brazilian retail sales surprisingly fell in November mainly driven by a sizeable fall in sales of food products.

"The survey breakdown suggests that those components that were performing well during the peak of the pandemic are now contracting (food/beverages/supermarket or furniture/home appliances), while others components that were more negatively affected during that period keep recovering (apparel or cars)," Citi strategists wrote in a note.

Global risk sentiment showed signs of improving early in the week, which has put the real on track to cap the week with gains of 2.6%.

However, a travel ban imposed by Britain over a Brazilian variant of the coronavirus hurt the mood on Friday.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was set to end the week higher, adding 1.3%.

Most risky assets have gained this week on anticipation of a faster pace of global economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines start to roll out across the world. Sentiment was also boosted by hopes of a fiscal boost from a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.6% on Friday, but was set for its sharpest weekly gain in nearly one month on improving economic data points.

Among weekly decliners, Chile's peso CLP= led the descent to tumble over 3% for the week. Chile's central bank announced during the week a plan to purchase $12 billion over the next 15 months to replenish and expand foreign currency reserves.

However, analysts expect substantial near-term weakness in the peso, despite the intervention by Chile's central bank. The currency dropped 1.2% in early trading.

Oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.5% and was also set to drop for the week tracking losses in crude prices. O/R

Equities across emerging markets fell on Friday, with the MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS set for weekly declines of 1.6%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1455 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1360.58

-0.74

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2500.64

-1.81

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121392.76

-1.69

Mexico IPC .MXX

45793.93

-0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4613.22

-0.6

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50679.70

-0.793

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1457.08

-0.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2654

-1.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8410

-0.68

Chile peso CLP=CL

735.1

-1.21

Colombia peso

COP=

3462.33

-0.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6108

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

85.7300

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

155

2.58

