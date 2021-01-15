EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real snaps three-day rally but on track for weekly gain

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday after the country reported its first decline in retail sales in seven months, although the currency was set to outperform its Latin American peers for the week on improving risk sentiment.

The real BRBY, BRL= fell 1.5% against the dollar as official figures showed retail sales in Latin America's largest economy unexpectedly fell in November, mainly driven by a sizeable fall in sales of food products.

"The survey breakdown suggests that those components that were performing well during the peak of the pandemic are now contracting (food/beverages/supermarket or furniture/home appliances), while other components that were more negatively affected during that period keep recovering (apparel or cars)," Citi strategists wrote in a note.

Global risk sentiment had shown signs of improving early in the week, which put the real on track to cap it with a gain of 2.3%.

But a travel ban imposed by Britain over a Brazilian variant of the coronavirus hurt sentiment on Friday.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was set to end the week higher, rising 1.1%.

Most riskier assets have gained this week on anticipation that the pace of the global economic recovery would accelerate as COVID-19 vaccines start to roll out across the world. Sentiment was also boosted by hopes of a fiscal boost from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.2% on Friday, but was set for its sharpest weekly gain in nearly one month on improving economic data.

Among weekly decliners, Chile's peso CLP= led the descent with a 3% drop. Earlier in the week, the country's central bank announced a plan to purchase $12 billion over the next 15 months to replenish and expand its foreign currency reserves. The currency dropped 1% in afternoon trading on Friday.

Chileans are also gearing up to vote for a new 155-member constitutional body in April.

"The downside risks to the currency are limited as the central bank prepares to backstop the peso against political risks," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"Social tensions could escalate over the drafting of the new constitution, and there may be a populist shift in November's general election ... a bigger headwind will come from a fall in copper prices."

Chile is the world's largest copper producer.

Oil-exporter Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.5% and was also set to drop for the week, tracking losses in crude prices. O/R

Equities across emerging markets fell on Friday, with the MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS set for a weekly decline of 2.1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1847 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1358.11

-0.92

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2485.69

-2.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121152.76

-1.89

Mexico IPC .MXX

45868.45

-0.44

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4580.55

-1.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50633.54

-0.884

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1449.77

-1.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2908

-1.51

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7420

-0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

733.4

-0.98

Colombia peso COP=

3459.98

-0.45

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6127

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

85.7300

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

155

2.58

