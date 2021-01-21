EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real rises as central bank drops 'forward guidance'

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened on Thursday as bets grew for a more hawkish stance by the country's central bank after it removed its "forward guidance" to keep interest rates low for a long time.

The real BRBY, BRL= firmed 1% against the dollar, a day after the central bank kept rates steady at a record-low 2.00%. while the withdrawal of its guidance was seen by investors as showing the bank was becoming more data-dependent.

Copom, the bank's rate-setting committee, said its decision was unanimous and uncertainties about economic growth continued to justify the current monetary stimulus. But it emphasized that this does not mean it will raise rates automatically.

Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank, said the removal of forward guidance was more hawkish than expected, "the Copom dropped the forward guidance - their pledge to keep low rates for longer - earlier than some market participants had expected".

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.6%, extending gains for a second day as the dollar weakened and copper prices rose. However, concerns remained that demand growth for copper in top consumer China had for now reached a plateau. MET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= traded in a tight range, with data showing the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipping to 4.4% in December. The currency has so far shown resilience to bouts of risk aversion.

Sentiment across global risk markets were lifted as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus from new U.S. President Joe Biden, with a gauge from emerging market stocks .MSCIEF hitting a record.

An ultra-low interest rate environment, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, along with signs of improving economic data, have helped boost investor confidence in emerging market risk assets.

However, a rise in U.S. Treasury yields has pressured currencies and bonds in emerging markets.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.9%, with Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP leading the advance.

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA jumped 4% after a report said it plans to raise $1 billion by selling a stake in its unit CSN Mineracao with a target value of between 47.5 billion and 63 billion reais ($11.91 billion) in an IPO to be launched by Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1351 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1409.83

0.63

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2488.21

0.85

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120126.25

0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4660.94

0.5

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1459.85

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2609

0.92

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.6015

-0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

711.9

1.40

Colombia peso COP=

3456.56

0.24

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6097

0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

86.4300

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

152

3.29

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.