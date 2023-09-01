EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real rises after strong GDP, Mexican peso extends decline

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Friday as Latin America's largest economy grew far more than expected in the second quarter, while Mexico's peso continued to take a hit on plans to reduce its currency hedging program.

The real BRL= climbed 0.3% after data showed Brazil's economy expanded by 0.9% as robust household demand and strong oil and mining output boosted activity amid the fading effect of a bumper harvest.

The data was a welcome surprise for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is betting on economic expansion to help pay for more generous social programs under , with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad expecting economic growth to stand at around 3% this year.

"We are confident that Brazil is going to continue with its positive GDP and probably higher than what markets are pricing in," said Eduardo Moutinho, market analyst at Ebury, betting on a strong labor market and service sector performance.

Meanwhile, Brazil's monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo noted that an improvement in fiscal situation is "relevant" for bringing inflation expectations closer to target.

Top exporter Colombia's peso CO= gained over 1%, helped by strong crude oil prices.

A Reuters survey showed Colombia's inflation will have continued its downward trajectory in August on a stronger currency, but not enough to induce rate cuts in September.

Capping gains in the region, the dollar =USD edged higher after the U.S. jobs report showed a still-strong labor market, despite some signs of deterioration.

Chile's IMACEC economic activity index rose 1.8% in July year-on-year, sharply above expectations of a 0.9% increase.

Meanwhile, Peru's annual inflation slowed further in August - with the key index based on the metropolitan region of Lima reaching its lowest in almost two years - despite higher-than-expected monthly consumer prices growth.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was down 0.3%.

The MSCI indexes for both Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS were poised for weekly losses.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.16

0.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2381.80

0.94

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117736.72

1.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

53094.46

0.14

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5988.32

-0.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

637563.90

-2.454

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1079.76

0.34

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9357

0.32

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0783

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

850

0.07

Colombia peso COP=

4041.5

1.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6893

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

-0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

725

1.38

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

