EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real rises after growth numbers, firmer dollar caps gains

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Friday after data showed Latin America's largest economy grew far more than expected in the second quarter, but a firmer dollar limited gains after a mixed U.S. jobs report.

The real BRL= climbed 0.5% after data showed Brazil's economy expanded by 0.9% as robust household demand and strong oil and mining output boosted activity amid the fading effect of a bumper harvest.

The data was a welcome surprise for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is betting on economic expansion to help pay for more generous social programs under .

"Going forward, we expect activity to benefit from fiscal and quasi-fiscal stimulus (robust federal fiscal transfers to low-income households with a high propensity to consume), expansion of the real wage bill, and declining food inflation," said Goldman Sachs' Alberto Ramos in a note.

Given data revisions and the second-quarter beat, our forecast for real GDP growth in 2023 moved up to 3.25%, the Goldman Sachs note added.

Capping gains in the region, the dollar =USD erased early losses and edged higher after the U.S. jobs report showed a still-strong labor market, despite some signs of deterioration.

Chile's IMACEC economic activity index also beat expectations, rising 1.8% in July from the previous year, and snapping a streak of five consecutive months of falling activity in the world's top copper producer on a yearly basis.

The Chilean peso CLP= gained 0.3% against the greenback.

In Peru, consumer prices rose 0.38% in August, the government said, slowing slightly from the 0.39% rise seen in the previous month but still above the median forecast of 0.28%.

The sol PEN= rose 0.7% against the dollar.

Mexico's peso MXN= bucked the trend and slipped 0.1% against the firmer dollar, while Colombia's peso COP= climbed 0.7%.

Representatives of 14 western creditor nations, grouped in the Paris Club, were in Cuba this week to salvage a debt agreement with the import dependent country which is expected to default on payments for a fourth consecutive year.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures is in advanced talks with global investors to raise around $2.5 billion by the end of September, ahead of a potential stock market listing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Saudi Aramco2222.SE is considering selling a stake worth as much as $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.23

0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2388.90

1.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117641.90

1.64

Mexico IPC .MXX

53388.97

0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6049.83

0.67

Argentina MerVal .MERV

662826.25

1.411

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1090.39

1.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9278

0.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0620

-0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

848.4

0.26

Colombia peso COP=

4057.63

0.74

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6834

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

725

2.07

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.