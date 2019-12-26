EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real posts strongest gains among Latam currencies; stocks mixed

By Medha Singh

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed against a tepid dollar on Thursday, leading gains among most Latin American currencies, while stocks in the region were mixed in thin volume after Christmas.

The real BRL= ticked to its highest level in seven weeks against the dollar after a two-day holiday. The Brazilian currency has recently benefited from an improved outlook for the country.

S&P Global Ratings could boost Brazil's sovereign rating if a cut in its deficit as a percentage of GDP is confirmed, the credit firm's lead analyst for the country said, helping support the rise in the real.

"We have an overweight on Brazil in Latam," said Jin Zhang, portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Vontobel Quality Growth, adding that the Latin American country "is very much on the right track on reforms."

The Chilean peso CLP= traded at levels not seen since early November. A monthly poll of 61 traders showed the central bank is expected to maintain Chile's interest rate at 1.75% for the next 12 months until at least January 2021.

The Chilean peso, Colombia peso COP= and real were on track for gains in the holiday-shortened week.

Among stocks, Argentina's Merval index .MERV outperformed its regional peers with its 7% jump, eyeing its biggest one-day percentage surge in nearly four months.

Brazilian shares .BVSP advanced 0.5% while Chile's stock index .SPISA dropped more than 1%.

MSCI's indexes of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS were looking at their best monthly percentage gain in 11 months as dissipating U.S. trade tensions improved investor confidence in global growth and raised demand for riskier bets.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1848 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1111.52

0.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2926.55

0.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116468.23

0.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

44085.86

-0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4668.53

-0.98

Argentina MerVal .MERV

42881.18

7.431

Colombia IGBC .COLCAP

1661.18

-0.33

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.0613

0.41

Mexico peso MXN=

18.9534

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

745.5

0.63

Colombia peso COP=

3285.75

0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.319

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8300

0.27

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

