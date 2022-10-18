EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real outpaces Latin American peers; Vale leads Bovespa higher

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real outperformed regional peers on Tuesday as its energy supplies offset ever-present investor jitters about upcoming presidential elections, while its stock index Bovespa gained on boost from gains in shares of miner Vale.

The Brazilian real BRBYgained 0.79% against the dollar compared with a 0.1% rise in broader regional index .MILA00000CUS.

"For now, what is keeping the real steady is energy independence," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

Stocks in the region's largest economy .BVSP advanced 1.1%.

Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA, one of the world's largest miners, added 1.4%, on reporting on Monday a third-quarter iron ore production up slightly from the previous year, while its smaller nickel output soared as refineries resumed operations.

Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva saw his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slightly drop ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a survey by pollster IPEC published on Monday.

"The main key for that election is, no matter who wins, the result is accepted as legitimate," said Perez.

"Anything that disrupts the very idea of the Democratic result is going to be negative for the real and you're going to see it plummet to the dollar."

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.9%, with Colombian stocks .COLCAPrising 1%.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= inched up against the dollar in volatile trading, as copper prices were pressured by investor disappointment that China failed to ease its strict COVID-19 policy and fears a global economic downturn would dampen metals demand. MET/L

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, has agreed a record benchmark premium for European buyers at $234 a tonne for 2023, up 83% from this year, two copper industry sources said.

Currencies of oil producers Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= slipped 0.1% and 0.6% respectively, on fears of higher U.S. supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand.O/R

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is also scheduled to speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said there is no consensus yet for China to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade pact. The agreement removes 95% of tariffs between its 11 members, including Chile, Mexico, and Peru from Latin America.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

877.99

1.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2178.62

0.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114872.28

1.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

46208.46

-0.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5124.49

0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

136940.29

-1.449

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1180.13

1.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2590

0.79

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0360

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

970.9

0.05

Colombia peso COP=

4756.23

-0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9628

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

152.8200

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

0.35

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Nick Zieminski)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

