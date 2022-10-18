EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real outpaces Latin American peers

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies snapped a two-day winning streak on Tuesday, but the Brazilian real outperformed regional peers as its energy supplies offset ever-present investor jitters about upcoming presidential elections.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY ticked 0.2% higher against the dollar compared with a 0.3% slide in regional peers .MILA00000CUS.

"For now, what is keeping the real steady is energy independence," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

Stocks in the region's largest economy .BVSP advanced 1.3%.

Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA, one of the world's largest miners, added 2%, on reporting on Monday a third-quarter iron ore production up slightly from the previous year, while its smaller nickel output soared as refineries resumed operations.

Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva saw his lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slightly drop ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a survey by pollster IPEC published on Monday.

"The main key for that election is no matter who wins the result is accepted as legitimate," said Perez.

"Anything that disrupts the very idea of the Democratic result is going to be negative for the real and you're going to see it plummet to the dollar."

Regional stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 0.7%, with Colombian stocks .COLCAP outperforming peers.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= slipped 0.6% against the dollar, reversing sharp early gains, as copper prices were pressured by investor disappointment that China failed to ease its strict COVID-19 policy and fears a global economic downturn would dampen metals demand. MET/L

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, has agreed a record benchmark premium for European buyers at $234 a tonne for 2023, up 83% from this year, two copper industry sources said.

The Peruvian sol PEN= edged higher against the dollar in early trading.

Currencies of oil producers Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= ticked 0.1% lower each, respectively, as crude prices slipped in volatile trade. O/R

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said there is no consensus yet for China to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade pact. The agreement removes 95% of tariffs between its 11 members, including Chile, Mexico, and Peru from Latin America.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0225 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

878.78

1.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2173.06

0.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115109.92

1.31

Mexico IPC .MXX

46452.73

0.5

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5151.60

0.95

Argentina MerVal .MERV

139416.12

0.333

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1187.19

1.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2860

0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0347

-0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

975.4

-0.41

Colombia peso COP=

4734.13

-0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9666

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

152.8200

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

283

2.47

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.