EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latin American FX down in thin holiday trading

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian real extended losses on Tuesday for a second day against a firmer dollar, while investors assessed data in Latin America's largest economy highlighting worsening credit conditions.

The real BRL=, BRBY slid 1.0% against a rebounding dollar =USD.

Central bank data showed borrowing costs in bank loans in Brazil rose in November to the highest level in more than five years, while default ratios continued to grow, under the effects of an aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation.

Meanwhile, Brazil's sovereign floating rate bond redemptions will hit a record high next year, underscoring the fiscal challenge facing President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he raises the spending ceiling to fund a social welfare package.

The real has been the best performing currency in the region, up 5.7% so far this year.

Financial markets had been expecting the central bank's benchmark rate - currently at 13.75% - to fall in March but they have started to price in a rate hike since Lula presented his social package, which bypasses the constitutional spending cap and which Congress approved last week.

"The peak of CPI inflation is past us, disinflation is in progress, however the risks are present, specially from the fiscal fundamentals," said analysts at Rabobank in a note.

"The BCB has stopped the hiking in cycle in August, leaving the Selic rate at 13.75%, and we believe there will start easing only by end-23Q2."

Sao Paulo stocks .BVSP inched higher, with miner Vale VALE3.SA and state-owned oil company Petrobas PETR4.SA up 1.2% and 0.4%.

China said it will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.

Oil producer Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.2%, while top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= gave up early gains and slipped.

Crude oil and metal prices have surged for better part of 2022, lifting the MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS over 15% this year. The MSCI's broader EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS is down 4.5% for the year.

The Colombian peso, edged 0.1% down on Tuesday and has fallen nearly 14% so far this year lagging its Latin American peers.

Peru's sol PEN= slipped amid ongoing political unrest in the Andean nation.

The protests, the worst in years even in tumultuous Peru, have seen 22 people killed, after the ouster of former president Pedro Castillo.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1333 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

959.26

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2140.50

-1.63

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108967.15

0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5230.93

0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1247.56

-0.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2681

-1.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3610

0.12

Chile peso CLP=CL

880.2

-0.37

Colombia peso COP=

4728.49

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8039

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

176.0500

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

342

-0.58

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @BansariKamdar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.