EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latin American currencies higher

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led Latin American currencies higher on Monday against a softer dollar, even as data showed economic activity in the region's largest economy fell much more than expected in August.

The real BRL=, BRBY gained 1% against the dollar, while an index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS ticked 0.2% higher.

"In a number of the Latam countries, especially Brazil, the balance sheets are decent, they have current account surpluses. They've been some of the best places to hide in the EM space as they are holding their weight against the dollar more so than others," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

"But, ultimately this is still an environment where, with more Federal Reserve hikes to come, it's going to be hard for EM and risk assets to hold much ground."

Economic activity in Brazil fell much more than expected in August, a central bank index showed.

Analysts predict the central bank's aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation should impact activity in the second half, overshadowing the effects of increased public spending by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Political tensions continued to be at the forefront of investor's minds as right-wing Bolsonaro and leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attacked each others' records in office on Sunday in the first debate of the second round of Brazil's election.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP added 1.1%, with planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA gaining 2.8% on saying it had closed a $650 million revolving credit facility with a group of national and international financial institutions.

Homebuilder MRV MRVE3.SA, however, dropped 11.0% after saying quarterly project launches fell 13.6% year-on-year and net sales sank 27.3%.

Overall, Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.4%, outperforming their emerging market peers.

Oil producer Mexico's peso MXN= was up 0.4%, helped by a softer dollar and a slight boost in oil prices from China's continuation of loose monetary policy. O/R

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.3% after data showed economic growth picked up slightly in August.

Chile's peso CLP= slid 0.4% against the dollar.

In Argentina, the monthly inflation rate came in lower than expected in September, which may allow the central bank to pause its aggressive rate hiking cycle for the time being.

The government will give workers tax relief from November by raising the threshold at which income tax is charged, as the country battles with inflation forecast to climb as high as 100% by the end of the year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0215 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 866.61 0.38 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2151.07 1.37 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 113035.86 0.86 Mexico IPC .MXX 46032.04 1.3 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5065.57 1.87 Argentina MerVal .MERV 0.00 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.2781 0.85 Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.0016 0.35 Chile peso CLP=CL 966.7 -0.70 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.9771 0.02 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 152.5300 -0.56 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 286 1.75

