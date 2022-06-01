EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX lower in rough start to June

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Wednesday, with Brazil's real leading losses against a stronger dollar as global risk sentiment soured amid concerns around aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, persistent inflation and slowing growth.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.6%, lifted by upbeat U.S. data and higher Treasury yields, dragging emerging market currencies lower. FRX/

The real BRL=, BRBY fell 1.3% against the dollar, but remained the best performing currency in the region so far this year.

"The key factors that have been influencing the real are the commodities prices and the tightening cycle, more precisely when Banco Central will end the current tightening cycle," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi.

"Our base case is that they will stop this month after hiking rates to 13.25%."

Among Brazilian stocks, state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA fell 0.4% after sources said President Jair Bolsonaro may need 45-60 days to shake up its board and management.

Bolsonaro has been seething about fuel prices as his poll standings slip ahead of October's presidential election.

"Markets seem to be pricing in a Lula victory ... What is key to monitor in the coming weeks is economic policy clues from Lula on how his government might be," added Wilson Ferrarezi, referring to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.4% against the dollar. Private sector analysts have raised Mexico's year-end inflation forecast to 6.81% and their estimate for economic growth to 1.80%, according to a central bank survey.

On a more positive note, data showed Mexico's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in May as jobs and exports grew despite lingering problems in global supply chains and weak demand.

The Peruvian sol PEN= edged lower even as inflation in the country slowed compared with the previous two months, at a time when the cost of living has soared in Latin America due to the spike in fuel and food prices.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.2% after the country's central bank said its IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product, rose 6.9% in April from the same month last year, missing market expectations of 7.7% rise.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1067.25

-0.97

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2440.06

-0.94

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111702.83

0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

51561.79

-0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5285.47

-1.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91357.74

-1.008

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1613.75

0.66

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7955

-0.89

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7427

-0.46

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.8

-0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3795

-0.91

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.721

-0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

120.3200

-0.10

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

203

1.97

