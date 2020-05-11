EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX lower; Argentine peso at record low

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Monday, led by Brazil's real, while the Argentine peso dipped to new lows with negotiations over a $65 billion debt restructuring proposal extended as default risk loomed.

Sentiment worldwide fizzled as some countries such as South Korea and China reported a second wave of the COVID-19 disease, while the number of new cases in places such as Brazil, Russia and Mexico still remained worryingly high.

Investors fear that this would force economies back into lockdown, intensifying economic damage and delaying a recovery in global growth. MKTS/GLOB

The Argentine peso ARS= slid as the deadline for the debt restructuring got extended to May 22 after an initial cut-off passed on Friday without the support needed for a comprehensive deal. This means the offer will expire the same day Argentina could trigger default over a $500 million interest payment.

"This could see the peso come under pressure and capital controls put to the test. That would prompt the central bank to prop up the exchange rate by selling FX reserves, triggering a vicious cycle," said Edward Glossop, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Brazil's real BRL=, one of the worst performing currencies this year in the emerging markets, fell 1.8% staying near record lows.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Saturday said the central bank is likely to shower the economy with money in case of a depression caused by the pandemic.

Consensus is rising that Latam's largest economy will shrink by more than 4% this year, with interest rates and inflation forecasts also being revised down to all-time lows.

But Goldman Sachs strategists note that Latin America shows the most value in emerging markets, given its dependence on commodity prices - an area they expect to perform stronger in the second half of the year.

Leading emerging countries, including China, Hong Kong, Brazil and Turkey, have burned through $240 billion in foreign exchange reserves over the past two months, Bank of America said, as central banks look to prop up their currencies and economies in the face of COVID-19.

Mexico's peso MXN= lost 1% with investors awaiting the government's plans to reopen the economy this week from the pandemic-induced lockdown. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expects to make an announcement by mid-week.

On Thursday, all eyes will be on the central bank's rate meeting.

"The strong depreciation of the peso and the increased uncertainty about the direction in which inflation will move in the coming months (demand shock versus supply shock) make the central bankers exercise caution," said You-Na Park-Heger, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Among stocks, notable moves were in Brazilian meat processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA which rallied after narrowing its quarterly loss, while reinsurer IRB IRBR3.SA slumped on being probed on liquidity issues.

With airlines worldwide being among worst hit sectors by the pandemic, Latin America's second-largest carrier Avianca AVT_p.CN, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, after failing to meet a bond payment deadline.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1939 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

915.14

0.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1593.32

-1.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

79266.43

-1.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

37795.59

0.46

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3802.24

-0.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38089.29

5.266

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1106.02

-0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.8381

-1.71

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.8950

-1.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

823.8

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

3888.71

0.01

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4147

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.3600

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

