EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher; stocks jump 2%

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 23 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose over 2% on Monday as risk sentiment improved globally and firm metal prices boosted the commodity-heavy indexes, while currencies rose on a weaker dollar.

The MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS climbed 2.4%, outperforming the 0.1% decline in the broader emerging market index .MSCIEF.

"We still have a dynamic where some of the Latam countries could benefit more than their emerging market peers just because they are better placed in this commodity rally and some of the central banks are a little more ahead of the curve," said Rachel Ziemba, founder at Ziemba Insights.

The U.S. dollar index =USD fell 0.7%, supporting riskier currencies, while an improvement in sentiment around China as Shanghai started edging out of lockdown also reassured investors. FRX/

The currencies index .MILA00000CUS advanced 1.1%, led by a 1.8% jump in the Brazilian real BRBY, BRL=.

Meanwhile, miner Vale SA VALE3.SA led Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP 1.1% higher, as iron ore prices surged after India raised export duties on some commodities to rein in inflationary pressures. IRONORE/

Copper prices climbed to their highest in more than two weeks, buoyed by declining inventories and a weaker dollar, lifting currencies of producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= up 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. MET/L

The Mexican peso appreciated MXN= 0.4% in a market attentive to the upcoming monetary policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Mexico to combat inflation.

Inflation data from Mexico due later this weak is forecast to have slowed in the first half of May, although still far above central bank targets, reinforcing expectations of continued interest rate hikes through the rest of the year.

"Mexico continues to be a country that's really struggling to grow and one that doesn't have much policy space on the fiscal and monetary side. And so, we're going to continue to see this combination of relatively high inflation and low growth," said Ziemba.

"The central bank is going to likely continue on its hiking path with moderate hikes."

In Colombia, the candidates for the presidency closed their campaigns on Sunday with massive public events to gain the support of the voters for elections week.

The Colombian peso COP= rose nearly 1% against the dollar.

Elsewhere, the Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed 4.5% against the dollar supported by capital controls and an upcoming month-end tax period. RU/RUB

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1034.79

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2433.71

2.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109572.31

1

Mexico IPC .MXX

51577.43

0.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5084.47

2.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88968.27

0.964

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1475.08

1.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7971

1.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7971

0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

827.8

1.10

Colombia peso COP=

3927.85

0.94

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.707

0.57

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

118.9500

-0.39

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

202

0.99

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.