EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher, stocks gain

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar

May 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday as risk appetite improved on hopes of an easing of China's crackdowns on tech and COVID-19, while Brazil's real led regional currencies higher, boosted by rate hike expectations and firm commodity prices.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1.8% extending gains for their fifth straight session, while its currencies counterpart .MILA00000CUS gained 1.2%.

"You’ll likely see more strength in Latin American stocks, because of the improving outlook from China ... and the amount of rate hikes left in their tank is nowhere near what the Fed will have in store," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Equities globally recovered on optimism about the easing of China's COVID-19 lockdowns after Shanghai went three days with no new community infections.

Aiding sentiment, the Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He said the government supported the development of the sector and public listings for technology companies, bolstering hopes of an easing of the tech crackdown. MKTS/GLOB

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY rose 1.5% to 4.98 against the dollar supported by firm commodity prices, greater interest rate hike expectations and a weaker dollar.

Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra indicated on Monday that policymakers have not ruled out further interest rate hikes beyond June, saying "time will tell".

The U.S. dollar =USD fell 0.72%, extending losses for its third straight session. A stronger dollar, hovering near 20-year highs, had weighed on riskier emerging market and Latam assets in the past few weeks. FRX

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= added 0.2% and 0.9% respectively, as the oil producers benefited from crude prices hitting their highest in seven weeks. O/R

The Chilean peso CLP= and Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively, boosted by strong copper prices as easing lockdown restrictions in top metals consumer China stoked hopes for improving demand. MET/L

Analysts and executives said Peru risked losing out on billions of dollars of mining investment if the government fails to defuse protests that are hitting the industry and denting production.

Brazilian metal and mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA also rose 0.6% tracking firm copper and iron prices, boosting Brazil's Bovespa Index .BVSP up 1%, alongside financial stocks.

Elsewhere, the Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX weakened 0.3% against the dollar after the central bank eased some capital controls that were the main driver of its strength in the past few weeks. RUB/RU

Turkey's lira TRY= fell 1.5%, extending losses for its ninth straight session, as concerns about a global recession fuel selling pressure on the currency.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1031.27

2.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2328.49

1.81

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108698.10

0.43

Mexico IPC .MXX

50957.26

0.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4969.24

2.07

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91744.45

1.978

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1510.83

-0.42

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9805

1.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9814

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

849.2

0.92

Colombia peso COP=

4034.43

0.34

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.757

0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

118.0300

-0.14

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

204

0.49

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

