EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher on China commodity demand hopes

By Siddarth S and Amruta Khandekar

June 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real spearheaded gains among currencies of commodity-rich Latin American countries on Friday, buoyed by hopes of improved demand from China while the passage of a deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling also boosted sentiment.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS gained 1.1% at 1455 GMT and was set to end its second straight week in the green, boosted by evidence of strong economic growth in several Latin American countries and a private sector survey showing surprising factory activity growth in China.

The Brazilian real BRL= strengthened 1.1% to a one-week high, extending gains to the second straight day as investors cheered the country's strong first-quarter economic growth powered by the agricultural sector.

"What this (strong Q1 GDP data) stresses, in my opinion, is the strong reliance of the Brazilian economy towards the demand situation in China. China is an important market for Brazilian agricultural exports and commodities," said Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank.

"So what happens in China would also benefit Brazilian commodity exports."

However, industrial production in Brazil fell more than expected in April from March, data showed on Friday, underscoring difficulties faced by the sector against a backdrop of high borrowing costs.

China is working on new measures to support the property market, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The U.S. dollar, which had retreated earlier in the day on hopes that the Federal Reserve would pause rate hikes, firmed after data showing solid U.S. job growth in May indicated a still tight labor market.

"Interestingly it (the U.S. dollar) is depreciating against the Latin American currencies, at least the Mexican peso and Brazilian real, which in my opinion confirms this view that the Mexican and Brazilian central bank are considered to be interested in not diverging too much from US monetary policy," Reichelt added.

Mexico's peso MXN= strengthened 0.3% after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the country's economy could grow by 4% in 2023, while data showed the country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 2.8% in April.

The currency and the Colombian peso COP=, which advanced 0.7% and hit a near nine-month high, were also boosted by a jump in oil prices as both countries are major crude exporters.

Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper exporter, gained 1% as copper prices rose on optimism around demand from China.

The Peruvian sol PEN= was flat. Peru's Economy Minister Alex Contreras said Friday he expects a "greater deceleration" of inflation in June and July.

The Latam equities index .MILA00000PUS jumped 2.7% and was set to snap two weeks of losses as the passage of a bill to lift the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling averted a catastrophic default.

Shares in Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SA rose 6.6% after the company said it is in talks with "strategic investors."

In the week to Wednesday, emerging market equities saw inflows of $4.8 billion, according to BofA.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.80

0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2258.76

2.75

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112484.80

1.74

Mexico IPC .MXX

53314.62

1.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5581.11

1.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

357902.42

1.282

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1132.05

1.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9606

1.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4683

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.8

0.72

Colombia peso COP=

4353.88

0.79

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6882

0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

240.6500

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

485

1.03

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.